Arthur Fery has spoken after his impressive run at the 2026 Queen’s Club Championships ended with a tight quarter-final defeat to Francisco Cerdundolo.

Tennis365 watched from courtside as Fery was beaten 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-4 by world No 27 Cerundolo in an enthralling contest lasting just shy of two hours and 40 minutes on Andy Murray Arena.

The British wildcard led 5-3 in the opening set and was broken when serving for the set at 5-4 before Cerundolo dominated the tiebreak.

Fery faced a 1-3 deficit in the second set, but he delivered an inspired spell to win the next seven games and take a 2-0 lead in the decider.

The 23-year-old was unable to hold on to clinch the upset, though, as Cerundolo recovered to seal his spot in the semi-finals in London.

With the 87 points he has gained for beating Toby Samuel and Adrian Mannarino at the ATP 500 tournament, Fery is set for a healthy rankings jump next week. He has climbed from 140th to a projected new career-high position of 117th in the Live ATP Rankings.

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In Fery’s post-match press conference, Tennis365 asked the Brit how much confidence he takes from his performances this week.

“Yeah, definitely some confidence to be taken from this tournament,” Fery replied.

“I played two really good matches. Well, three really good matches. Two went my way.

“Yeah, it’s more matches done on grass and more matches and confidence to take forward.”

Asked about his rankings jump and if he has a goal in mind, Fery said: “Yeah, it would be nice to keep moving towards the top 100 and then obviously further than that.

“No, the goal is to focus on improving, on playing better tennis, and yeah, I mean, if you keep winning matches, the rankings will come.”

Speaking on the BBC after the match, former British No 1 John Lloyd was positive about Fery’s prospects.

“I see no reason why he can’t be top 50,” said Lloyd.

“He’s quick, nasty to play against, he moves well, isn’t afraid to change it up with the slice, and he likes the big stage.”

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