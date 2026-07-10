Arthur Fery’s time at Wimbledon came to a halt at the hands of Alexander Zverev, but the British star has plenty to be proud of after his run to the semi finals.

Fery picked up five victories at a wildcard to become the first wildcard to reach the semi finals of Wimbledon since Goran Ivanesivic in 2001.

As a result, the star has risen all the way to World No 36 in the ATP Tour rankings, which puts him in contention for Masters events and gives him automatic entry in the US Open later this year.

Fery has become a star overnight and he will be given several opportunities to build upon his ranking at high-profile events on the North American hardcourt swing, including the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

The British star is enjoying a similar rise to Emma Raducanu, who became a household name thanks to her breakthrough season in 2021.

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Asked if he plans to speak to Emma Raducanu following his Wimbledon campaign, the British star said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. Well, the first part of it is having good people around me who are going to help me in that transition.

“Yeah, Emma or guys like Vacherot. He’s done an incredible job. He went from 200 to winning a Masters. Suddenly it almost seemed like his base level switched overnight. Now, yeah, that seems like his everyday level. Guys like that, try and take from what they’ve done and do the same.”

Raducanu’s breakout season in 2021, which included a run to the Wimbledon fourth round and an astonishing US Open winning campaign, saw her reach World No 10 in the WTA Tour rankings.

Valentin Vacherot, meanwhile, enjoyed a similar ranking rise after winning the Shanghai Masters last year. He became the World No 40 after winning the Chinese Masters tournament and he’s been able to build upon that during the 2026 season.

Vacherot has reached the semi finals of the Monte Carlo Masters, as well as the round of 16 of the Miami Open. The star also reached the third round of the Australian Open and the second round of Roland Garros, his best two performances at those respective tournaments.

Fery will be hoping to do similar to Vacherot and his Wimbledon exploits have given him the best possible chance to do so. He’s already reached the second round of two Grand Slams this year without a top 100 ranking, so he should be able to capitalise on a higher ranking.

Having picked up victories against the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Flavio Cobolli at SW19, the British star will be confident he can create more upsets at the ATP Tour’s biggest events.