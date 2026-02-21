Arthur Fils overcame Jakub Mensik to reach the final at the 2026 Qatar Open, and he is set for a healthy rise in the ATP Rankings.

The world No 40 prevailed 6-4, 7-6(4) against 16th-ranked Mensik in the semi-finals at the ATP 500 tournament in Doha on Friday night. Mensik stunned world No 2 Jannik Sinner in the last eight the previous day.

Fils is playing just the third event of his comeback from a serious back injury, having returned to the tour at the ATP 250 in Montpellier at the start of the month.

Prior to his return, Fils had played only two matches — at the Canadian Open in August — since the French Open in May.

The Frenchman suffered a stress fracture in his back at Roland Garros, where he was forced to withdraw before his third round match.

Following his victory over Mensik in Doha, Fils reflected: “It’s been a tough journey. Eight months without playing tennis, just watching the other guys battling… Staying in my bed and doing recovery was very long.

“My team knows how tough it was, but now it feels even better when I am coming back like this. To be back in a final, it means a lot.”

The 21-year-old has also defeated Jiri Lehecka, Quentin Halys and Kamil Majchrzak during his run in Qatar — where he is seeking his fourth ATP Tour title.

He will face world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match on Sunday.

On his showdown with the seven-time Grand Slam champion, Fils said: “If you believe, then maybe you can do it, so I believe 100 per cent.

“Let’s see tomorrow on the court, but for sure I am coming on court to fight.”

How has Fils’ Qatar Open run affected his ranking?

Fils started the Qatar Open as the world No 40, and he has collected 330 ATP ranking points for reaching the final.

This has increased Fils’ points total to 1,440, moving him up seven places to 33rd position in the Live ATP Rankings.

If Fils defeats Alcaraz in the final to secure the maximum 500 points on offer in Doha, he would have 1,610 points, which would leave him in the world No 26 position.

The French star reached his career-high ranking of world No 14 in April last year.

