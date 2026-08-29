Tennis legend Boris Becker has asserted that Arthur Fils belongs in the same category as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ahead of the 2026 US Open.

Fils climbed to a career-high ranking of world No 11 on Monday after securing the biggest title of his career at the Cincinnati Masters last week.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is the No 10 seed at the US Open, and he is seen by some as a genuine contender for the title.

Following his Cincinnati victory, Fils made a strong statement by writing “Who’s gonna talk now?” on the camera lens.

In his press conference, Fils explained why he wrote that message.

“Because people were talking very bad. You know, in France, it’s very easy sometimes… to criticise,” Fils said.

“It’s very easy to criticise, and I didn’t play the French Open. I lost early in Washington, and then people think that I’m done, and I don’t know how to play tennis.

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“But here we are, I got the title, and I think no one’s going to talk now.”

Speaking with former WTA star Andrea Petkovic on the Becker Petkovic podcast, Becker lauded Fils’ potential and expressed disbelief at the criticism he has faced in his home country.

“Anyone who has some tennis sense sees him as a future superstar in the Sinner, Alcaraz category,” said the six-time Grand Slam winner.

“For me, he’s so strong that he belongs in that category despite having had physical problems.

“He had a back problem last year and was out of action for half a year, and it’s obvious that he’s finding his form again.

“There will still be setbacks — it makes sense. But he played the clay-court season before, got injured there, didn’t pay in Paris.

“He played excellently in Washington and Canada, and now he’s won the title [in Cincinnati]. He’s currently fifth in the Race to Turin, despite having played very few tournaments.

“Who is the next Frenchman to even come close? What do I know? I don’t understand the French. I mean, if I have such a talented guy with charisma, he plays great shots, he looks good and so on, then I carry him on my hands and find every reason to support him.

“But if the French don’t want him, I think I speak on behalf of German tennis when I say we will get him a German passport next week (laughs).”

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