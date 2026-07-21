Arthur Fils’ coach Goran Ivanisevic has spoken glowingly about the French star’s talent and made a strong statement about his potential.

Fils hired Ivanisevic in February, shortly after he made his comeback from a serious back injury that had kept him out of action since August last year.

Ivanisevic is one of the most highly-regarded coaches in the sport, having helped tennis legend Novak Djokovic win nine Grand Slam titles between 2019 and 2024.

The Croatian, who won Wimbledon in 2001 and reached world No 2 during a glittering playing career, also coached his compatriot Marin Cilic to his only major title at the 2014 US Open.

Fils holds an impressive 23-8 record in 2026, having won the Barcelona Open, reached the final in Doha and the semi-finals at Masters events in Miami and Madrid.

The 22-year-old’s sensational form was halted by a hip injury he suffered in Rome, and he was forced to miss Roland Garros before making his return at Wimbledon.

He achieved a career-high ranking of 14th in February 2025, and he is currently the world No 23.

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In an interview with Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, Ivanisevic lauded Fils and said he is “definitely a top five player.”

“I’m super happy, he’s exactly the type of player I wanted to work with,” said Ivanisevic.

“He’s young, he’s one of the biggest talents, someone whose game is enjoyable, he’s attractive, he’s powerful.

“It’s a shame that at the moment when he was in shape he had problems with injuries.

“We found the right people to solve it. He played Wimbledon, it could have been better, but it was great that he played at all.

“I think he’s capable of entering the top 10 by the end of the year, and he’s definitely a top five player. As long as he’s healthy.”

Despite missing both the Australian Open and French Open in 2026, Fils is 10th in the Race to Turin — the yearly ranking system that determines the eight players who qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

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