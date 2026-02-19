Arthur Fils has explained his brand-new coaching partnership with Goran Ivanisevic, after the Croatian was spotted in his box at the Qatar Open this week.

World No 40 Fils has long been recognised as one of the brightest talents of his generation, and is looking to work his way back up the ATP Rankings following his recovery from a significant back injury, which sidelined him across the second half of 2025 and start of 2026.

After returning to action in Montpellier earlier this month, the 21-year-old — who reached a career-high of 14th in April 2025 before his injury — is now through to the quarter-final of the Qatar Open.

Fils beat Kamil Majchrzak in three sets to start his campaign, before defeating compatriot Quentin Halys 6-1, 7-6(7) in round two.

The Frenchman has been coached by Ivan Cinkus since the start of 2025, though former world No 2 and 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic has been courtside as part of his entourage this week in Doha.

Speaking to Tennis TV after his win over Halys in the second round, Fils confirmed that Ivanisevic had joined his coaching set-up.

“Hell of a champion, winner of a Slam and coached a lot of guys, a lot of champions,” said Fils.

“He’s helping me during the season. I mean, we’re gonna try, but I think it’s good for me — it’s maybe the best for me — to have his experience as a coach and a player.

“So, very, very happy that he joined us during this long journey.”

One of the most successful players of his era, Ivanisevic first came into prominence as a coach during his partnership with Marin Cilic, guiding his fellow Croatian to the 2014 US Open title.

However, the 54-year-old is best known for his work with Novak Djokovic, having coached the Serbian to 12 of his 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Ivanisevic worked with Djokovic from 2018 until the two parted ways in early 2024, and the Croatian has not nailed down a long-term partnership since then.

He briefly worked with both Elena Rybakina and Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2025, though neither partnership developed into a long-term relationship.

His relationship with former world No 3 Tsitsipas was particularly contentious, with Ivanisevic publicly critical of the Greek before their split.

Fils returns to action at the Qatar Open on Thursday, facing eighth seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-final stage.

Should the 21-year-old triumph, he would face either sixth seed Jakub Mensik or second seed Jannik Sinner in the semi-final.

