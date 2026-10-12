Jannik Sinner’s season-ending injury sparks ‘strange’ comment from Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils has revealed what he finds “strange” about the injuries that have plagued men’s tennis in 2026 as he weighed in on Jannik Sinner’s season-ending setback.

Sinner confirmed last week that his 2026 season was over due to the right knee injury that has sidelined him since he overcame Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final in July.

Fils, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune are some of the other high-profile ATP stars who have missed significant periods of time with injuries this year.

In an interview with Spazio Tennis, Fils highlighted the demands of the tennis schedule as he was asked about Sinner’s injury.

“Tennis is a very demanding sport,” said the 22-year-old Frenchman.

“We travel every week, we play every week in different conditions, different time zones, and it’s very, very intense.

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“So yes, the schedule is very full, really very tough. As a result, a lot of injuries occur, obviously. And it’s strange in a way, because it’s always the younger players who get injured.

“Now we’re seeing it with Jannik, to whom I wish the best possible recovery, obviously. Carlos [Alcaraz], myself, Jack [Draper].

“A lot of young tennis players are getting injured, and it’s really hard to continue playing as many tournaments as Jannik has done and stay healthy.”

Fils also discussed his partnership with Goran Ivanisevic — a former Wimbledon champion and the renowned former coach of Novak Djokovic.

“He (Ivanisevic) lets me play the way I want to play. If he sees that I’m struggling with a shot or something, he tells me, obviously,” Fils explained.

“But his work isn’t just on the court. He has enormous experience and can help me in some difficult moments off the court too. You have to handle the pressure, certain moments.

“You talk to him, ask him how he used to play when he was playing, and then he starts talking a lot. So it’s really nice.”

World No 10 Fils was upset 7-5, 6-4 by 41st-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.

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