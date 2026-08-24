Arthur Fils has revealed he has used the “very bad” criticism he has faced this year as motivation after his triumph at the 2026 Cincinnati Open.

The French star defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 in the final of the prestigious tournament in Mason, Ohio on Sunday.

Fils’ victory saw him collect his maiden Masters 1000 title, which is the fifth and biggest ATP Tour title of his career to date.

Following the final, Fils made a strong statement by writing “Who’s gonna talk now?” on the camera lens.

In his press conference, Fils explained why he wrote that message.

“Because people were talking very bad. You know, in France, it’s very easy sometimes… to criticise,” the 22-year-old said.

“It’s very easy to criticise, and I didn’t play the French Open. I lost early in Washington, and then people think that I’m done, and I don’t know how to play tennis.

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“But here we are, I got the title, and I think no one’s going to talk now.”

Speaking to French media, Fils addressed whether the criticism affects him.

“To say it affects me is a bit of an exaggeration. But it’s certainly never pleasant when you come across it,” Fils replied.

“But actually, I use it as motivation. When things get tough, I tell myself I have no choice.

“What I do, I do for myself, for my team, but also to show them they’re wrong. It’s so easy to criticise.

“When I didn’t play at Roland Garros or when I lost in the first round in Washington, it was as if I’d forgotten how to play tennis, according to some people.”

Fils’ run in Cincinnati lifted him 10 places to a new career-high ranking of world No 11.

The Frenchman now holds an excellent 32-10 (76.2%) record in 2026.

Asked if the serious back injury he suffered in 2025 had given him a different perspective, Fils said: “Yes, I agree. I understood quite a few things thanks to that injury.

“It certainly hurt me a lot. But all my loved ones encouraged me to come back stronger, to approach matches in a slightly different way. To try to be more thoughtful, to make the right choices, to make sacrifices. To not play like a child, in fact.

“And now, we can see that this work is paying off. But it’s only the beginning. This title isn’t an end in itself, but it’s not bad.”

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