Arthur Rinderknech says it will be a ‘dream’ to face his cousin, Valentin Vacherot, in the final of the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

The Frenchman battled from a set down against Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the biggest final of his career.

Earlier in the day, Vacherot upset a compromised Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, despite being the world No 204 – becoming the lowest-ranked player to reach such a showpiece match.

The pair competed in college-level tennis alongside each other at Texas A&M University, with their mothers being sisters.

“In the best dreams, we couldn’t have dreamt about this, so I can’t even say it’s a dream, because I don’t think even one person in our family dreamt about it,” Rinderknech exclaimed.

“So it wasn’t a dream, it’s just a dream that came out of nowhere. We started believing it, I would say, in the quarters, maybe.

“Now we are here, we fought through so many matches and somehow we are the [two] guys standing at the end, so it’s just incredible.”

Rinderknech saved 1/11 break points against the 2021 US Open champion, often having to dig himself out of tricky service game situations in the deciding set.

Nonetheless, it was Medvedev who made the fatal error of conceding a double fault whilst down match point – with the Frenchman falling to the ground in celebration and exhaustion.

“I lost the first set, it was really humid again tonight,” said Rinderkknech.

“I played the last two matches during the day, and even if it’s a bit hotter, it’s a lot drier, and tonight was really humid. The ball was really slow.

“I couldn’t finish a point with Daniil and I was pretty much just dead after a set and I was like, you know what, maybe I’m going to lose, but I’m going to fight like crazy.

“So I’m going to make him tired for tomorrow and at least I’m going to help Val to try to start the match a little bit ahead physically, at least.”

Sunday’s clash will be Rinderknech’s second career ATP final, after falling to Thanasi Kokkinakis in 2022 at the ATP 250 event in Adelaide.

Additionally, he is the ninth Frenchman to reach the showpiece match at Masters-1000 level.

Rinderknech will climb to, at least, the world No 28 spot and would rise by a further six spots should he be victorious in the final.

Vacherot, for his part, was lost for words after defeating the former world 1 Djokovic.

“I’m not realising [what’s happened], so I can’t give any words on it,” said the Monegasque, having never played a top-10 player before in his career.

“This is just crazy. First of all, to just be on the other side of the court [from Novak] was an unbelievable experience.

“I think I’ve got so much to learn from this match, from him. Even for myself, I’ve got a lot to keep.

“It was an hour and 40 minutes of pure joy, even though not many people wanted me to keep going. He’s really appreciated here. He has won four times.

“I got a bit lost in all his titles when they were announcing him, but it was an unreal experience.

“Now I’m probably just going to enjoy the win tonight and think about the final tomorrow.”