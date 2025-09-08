Aryna Sabalenka served up an uncomfortable moment live on US television, as she got Carlos Alcaraz’s name wrong as she was sitting next to him and to make matters worse, she accidentally referred to him using the name of his biggest rival.

The comical moment occurred as the newly crowned US Open champions completed their media duties after a thrilling weekend of action at the US Open.

World No 1 Sabalenka won her second US Open title with a thrilling win against Amanda Anisimova in Saturday’s women’s finals, with Alcaraz lighting up Arthur Ashe Stadium the following day as he beat his great rival Jannik Sinner in the men’s final.

Yet Sabalenka got a little confused when she confirmed she was planning to do a TikTok video with Alcaraz to toast their joint win, after she referred to him as Jannik.

“I have a TikTok video to do with Jannik,” he said, before recoiling in embarrassment as she realised she had mentioned the deposed world No 1 by mistake.

More Tennis News

Jannik Sinner echoed the sentiments of Novak Djokovic as he made a brutally honest US Open confession

Jannik Sinner’s pre-match Carlos Alcaraz comment suggests he feared the worst in US Open final

Alcaraz made a motion to leave the studio after the incident that brought hoots of laughter from all present, but the duo made up later as they performed a cheeky TikTok dance while holding their US Open trophies.

The duo had great chemistry on stage as they conducted their first joint interview and reflected on their incredible weekend of success that saw them both collect $5m in prize money, which was a record in the history of tennis.

“I think we push each other to the limit every time and my practice is just focused on seeing how I could be better just to beat Jannik,” said Alcaraz, as he reflected on his thrilling rivalry with Sinner.

“That rivalry is special, splitting the Grand Slams, fighting for the great things, and then seeing that thanks to him I’m just a better player. I think the rivalry is great for that.”

Sabalenka reflected on her triumph with real pride, after a year that saw her lose the Australian Open and French Open finals, before finally getting over the line against Anisimova in New York.

“It was an incredible couple of weeks and it’s insane to hold this trophy again,” she declared. “Right now, I’m still in the process of realising what has happened. I enjoyed my journey here and I just enjoying holding this baby again.

“I had to learn some really tough lessons earlier this season. I needed to learn something about myself to go out at the US Open and bring my best tennis and my best fight. I needed to control myself and it feels great.”

Sabelanka and Alcaraz are now the standard bearers in tennis as they sit atop the rankings and tennis is lucky to have two such engaging role models leading the sport.

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz makes ‘scared’ confession as he looks back on last game of US Open final