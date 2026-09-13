Aryna Sabalenka has spoken of her “aggression and disappointment” as she addressed her angry outbursts during and after her 2026 US Open final defeat.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 by Elena Rybakina in the championship match in New York on Saturday evening.

Sabalenka, who was aiming to win her third consecutive US Open title, has not won a major since her victory at Flushing Meadows a year ago.

The Belarusian star will lose the world No 1 ranking to Rybakina next week, having occupied top spot since October 2024.

The 28-year-old expressed her frustration during the final by firing a ball into the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium, and she destroyed her racket after the match’s conclusion.

In her post-match press conference, Sabalenka was asked about her emotional outbursts.

“It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam, and when you were trying to go for three-peat (three US Open titles in a row),” said Sabalenka.

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“So, I just wanted to let it go, because if I would hold it inside, right now, or there on the court, I wouldn’t be able to say a word, or I would just go not really nice over there.

“So, I wanted to [let] all of that aggression and disappointment go outside.”

Sabalenka also spoke about her rivalry with Rybakina.

“Yeah, we have a great rivalry. We play a lot of great matches, great finals this season,” Sabalenka said.

“Her serve is amazing, the way she [is] able to step in and overpower you on court — and especially if it’s a US Open court, where it’s super fast — it definitely [is a] huge advantage for her.

“So, a lot of things makes her dangerous.”

In her speech during the on-court trophy presentation, Sabalenka said: “The last thing I want to do right now is give a speech but I’ll try my best.

“Obviously I’m disappointed, but I want to congratulate Elena on an incredible year, an incredible result.

“Well deserved. Enjoy it tonight, and have fun. So I can win some titles!

“I wish I could have performed a little bit better, but I guess there’s next year.”

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