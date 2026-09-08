Aryna Sabalenka has admitted she thought her US Open title defence was over after surviving a big scare to defeat Linda Noskova in a thrilling contest.

The world No 1 prevailed 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(7) against sixth-ranked Noskova in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka fought back after trailing 2-4 in the third set before coming back from 0-2 down in the 10-point match tiebreak.

The Belarusian is chasing her fifth Grand Slam title — and first since she captured her second US Open crown a year ago.

In her on-court interview, Sabalenka said: “Oh my god guys, what a battle! What an incredible player she is!

“I’m speechless right now because I was pushing myself to the limit, especially in that third set.

“I honestly thought that was it! Thinking the match is over is probably what helped me to feel loose, go for my shots.

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“Super happy to get this win – a tough match, tough battle.

“These kind of matches, these kind of crowds, tie-breaks, and these matches that are such high pressure boost my confidence and my energy.

“I’m so glad that somehow I made that ace – it shows that I’m ready to fight, and I’m glad to see that.”

Sabalenka added: “Today I wasn’t ready when I approached the net, so I’ll work a bit better on that.

“For now I just want to relax, recover, and reflect on what happened.”

Aryna Sabalenka retains her grip on world No 1 ranking – for now

Sabalenka has spent 99 consecutive weeks as the WTA world No 1 since she overtook Iga Swiatek in October 2024.

The Belarusian began the US Open on 8,575 points — 434 points clear of world No 2 Elena Rybakina — but she will drop the 2,000 points she earned for winning last year’s edition of the hard-court major.

If Sabalenka had lost to Noskova, she would have been guaranteed to lose top spot next week as she is currently second in the Live WTA Rankings, with Rybakina on top.

The four-time major winner’s victory moved her onto 7,355 points, and it keeps her in contention to retain her world No 1 position.

Rybakina will, though, become world No 1 for the first time if she defeats Zheng Qinwen to advance to the semi-finals on Wednesday.

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