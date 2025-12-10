Aryna Sabalenka has brushed off claims that she is ‘damaging’ women’s tennis by competing in a Battle of the Sexes-style exhibition with Nick Kyrgios.

The pair are due to face off on December 28th in Dubai, with the clash having been subject to much discussion on social media.

The match seeks to emulate the 1973 battle between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which was watched by a television audience of over 90 million viewers – later being branded the ‘Battle of the Sexes.’

It was King who defeated the 55-year-old Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in a result which was seen as a major step forward for women’s tennis.

However, ever since the clash was announced by the 2022 Wimbledon finalist in July, critics have argued that the event may distract from women’s tennis rather than enhancing it.

“I don’t agree,” commented the WTA world No 1 during an interview with BBC Sport.

“I am not putting myself at any risk. We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins.

“It’s so obvious that the man is biologically stronger than the woman, but it’s not about that.

“This event is only going to help bring women’s tennis to a higher level.”

Sabalenka ended the 2025 season with a title at the US Open and a runner-up appearance at the WTA Finals in Riyadh (losing to Elena Rybakina).

As a result, the Belarusian secured her place as the year-end No 1 with a lead of nearly 2500 ranking points over world No 2 Iga Swiatek.

Kyrgios, on the other hand, is currently ranked world No 672 after having only played five matches this season due to long-standing wrist pain.

To somewhat mitigate any biological differences, Sabalenka’s side of the court will be nine percent smaller than the Australian’s.

In addition, both players will only be able to utilise one serve in the best of three set match – decided by a 10-point tiebreak if the first two sets are split.

“It’s not going to be an easy match for Nick,” Sabalenka later added.

“I’m going to be there competing and showing women are strong, powerful and good entertainment.

“He’s in a lose-lose situation. I’m in a win-win situation.”

Kyrgios hasn’t played a professional singles match since losing to Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Miami Open, still seemingly affected by wrist pain which has plagued him since mid-2023.

In September of that season, he underwent full wrist-reconstruction surgery to repair a ruptured ligament.

More recently, Kyrgios played against Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul in the Garden Cup exhibition event, falling to both in competitive appearances.

“Tennis doesn’t really have that (razzmatazz) that often and I think that when something like this occurs it is pretty special,” said Kyrgios, who is no stranger to altered exhibition formats.

“We are helping tennis to grow,” Sabalenka concluded, pushing back on criticism.

“It’s fun, it’s challenging and I think that’s what people want to see.”