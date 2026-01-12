Aryna Sabalenka believes Grand Slam runners-up should not be forced to be involved in the post-match on-court ceremony, especially the interviews, as players are usually too emotional and just want to “disappear from this planet”.

World No 1 Sabalenka has found herself on the unfortunate end of having to deliver a speech after losing a Grand Slam final on three occasions, as the first was at the 2023 US Open when she was beaten by Coco Gauff while last year she lost the Australian Open final against Madison Keys before again losing against Gauff at Roland Garros.

Her comments after her loss in the 2025 French Open final caused quite a stir as she didn’t give Gauff too much credit, saying it was mostly down to her mistakes.

“I was just making unforced errors. I think she won the match not because she played incredible. Just because I made all of those mistakes, kind of like from easy balls,” the Belarusian stated.

During the post-match press conference she also stated “Conditions were terrible, and she simply was better in these conditions than me. I think it was the worst final I ever played” while she also claimed Iga Swiatek “would have won the final” had she played.

A few months later and she found herself on the right end of a Grand Slam final result as she defeated Amanda Anisimova at Flushing Meadows and this time it was the American who had to fight back the tears to address spectators during the on-court interviews.

Sabalenka, though, feels there is no need to put the losing finalists through the post-match speech torture.

“I don’t understand [why] they keep the runner-up on court for all of that ceremony because it is the worst moment,” she told Australia’s The Age.

“Of course, I would love to go out there to thank my opponent, to thank my team, say thank you to everyone, and just leave the court. I don’t want to be there. I need my time to cool down, to kind of switch off from what happened.

“The moment you step off court, you’re completely exhausted, and there are no emotions left. You feel like you better just disappear from this planet.”

The Belarusian was favourite to win last January’s Australian Open and she started well as she won the opening set against Keys before slumping to a 3–6, 6–2, 5–7 defeat.

She was also backed to win the title at Roland Garros, but never got going as she struggled with the on-court conditions with Gauff winning 7–6 (7–5), 2–6, 4–6.

“Honestly, looking back at last year, I think I’ve done everything right, except for my behaviour at the French Open,” she said.

“[After a Grand Slam final loss], in a day, everything is getting better, and you understand that, ‘OK, if I keep working, keep improving myself, and getting better in every part of my life, I’ll have that opportunity once again’.

“Obviously, I didn’t learn because the French Open was really close, and I behaved worse than I did in Australian Open. But it’s all my journey, and it’s all a learning process. I believe you have to take it like that.”

