Former American tennis stars Coco Vandeweghe and Paul Annacone have addressed whether Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff will have a stronger season in 2026.

Sabalenka is the world No 1 with 10,870 points after she was the leading WTA player in 2025, having won four titles and reached nine finals.

The Belarusian was outstanding at the majors as she triumphed at the US Open, reached finals at the Australian Open and the French Open, and made the last four at Wimbledon.

Gauff is ranked third in the world on 6,763 points, having secured titles at the French Open and the Wuhan Open in 2025, while she was also a runner-up at WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome.

Speaking to Tennis.com, Vandeweghe was asked whether Sabalenka or Gauff will have the better campaign in 2026.

“Sabalenka will have the better season,” said the former world No 9.

“She has proven it these last few years to the be more consistent and reliable player between the two.”

Tennis News

Aryna Sabalenka calls for Nick Kyrgios ‘Battle of the Sexes’ rematch – but with one rule change

Coco Gauff’s key ‘superpower’ hailed by former world No 1 ahead of 2026

Annacone, a former coach of Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, responded to the same question.

“What happens over the off-season will have a lot to say about what plays out in 2026,” said the former world No 12, who currently coaches Taylor Fritz.

“I think Coco has a few things to iron out — more mentally then technically.

“We have heard and participated in the talk about her serve and her forehand, but I believe it is a mental reset that will help her get past that. If so, the sky’s the limit.”

Vandeweghe and Annacone were also asked whether Amanda Anisimova or Elena Rybakina is more likely to win a Grand Slam this year.

Coco Vandeweghe: “I would love to say both, but If I had to choose one I would to go with a first Slam for Amanda Anisimova, which would be an amazing story.

“Anisimova finished at No 359 in the WTA rankings at the end of 2023. Two years later, she finishes at No 4 with back-to-back Grand Slam final finishes. But both women definitely have it in them to do next year.”

Paul Annacone: “I have loved what we’ve seen from Amanda Anisimova.

“I think she is knocking on the door, and she is my vote for a major victory next year.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

READ NEXT: Victoria Mboko backed for a major rankings breakthrough in 2026 by ex-Slam finalist

