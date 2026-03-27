Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will face off in the final of the 2026 Miami Open, and the duo have spoken ahead of the blockbuster clash.

In the semi-finals on Thursday, Gauff crushed Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1 before Sabalenka downed Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3.

World No 1 Sabalenka is the reigning Miami Open champion, and she is aiming to complete the Sunshine Double for the first time, having triumphed in Indian Wells earlier this month.

Gauff, who is ranked fourth, is chasing her maiden title at the Miami Open — which is her home WTA 1000 tournament.

It will be the 13th meeting between the pair, and the head-to-head is tied at 6-6. Sabalenka won their previous encounter at the WTA Finals in November, while Gauff overcame the Belarusian in the 2025 French Open final.

Here is everything Sabalenka and Gauff said about each other after their semi-final victories.

Gauff: “Last time we played I think was the WTA Finals, and I started that match off great and I think, at the end of the day, I just felt like I was entering that tournament maybe a little bit low on confidence and I didn’t trust my shots in that moment.

“And yeah, we’ve played so many matches, and it’s physical when I play her. Every time, it’s gonna be tough. And she’s playing great tennis. She’s definitely world No 1 for a reason, and it’s gonna be a great challenge.”

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Sabalenka: “She’s a fighter, she’s a great player. Of course, we played a lot of matches, a lot of tight matches, a lot of big finals.

“She’s an incredible player and I’m really excited to face her in the final. I think it’s gonna be a great battle. I cannot wait to play that match.

“Couldn’t be a better final I feel like, and happy for her that she’s finding her tennis back, and I’m excited to play her on her — maybe not the best level right now — but her trying to get back on that best level. It’s always a fight.”

Asked what makes Gauff difficult to play against, Sabalenka said: “Well, the rhythm is always different, and it’s not like she’s just forcing unforced errors.

“With Coco, you know that you have to play an extra ball and the ball always comes back, sometimes not perfect, but it’s always back on your side, and you have to be aggressive, you have to go for your shots.

“She pushes you into the long rallies, and I think that’s what makes her difficult.”

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