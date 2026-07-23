Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka have struck up a friendship away from the tennis court.

Aryna Sabalenka’s season has not lived up to her World No 1 status so far in 2026, and she is hoping that will change during the North American hardcourt swing.

Sabalenka has experienced highs this season, of course, namely when she collected the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March.

However, on the Grand Slam stages, the star is yet to claim a major title this year. She was beaten in the final of the Australian Open and fared less well at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Sabalenka was defeated in the quarter-finals of the French Grand Slam at the hands of Diana Shnaider and she was beaten one stage earlier at Wimbledon by Naomi Osaka.

The star is still clinging onto her World No 1 status, however, although less than 500 points split her and World No 2 Elena Rybakina ahead of the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open double.

As Sabalenka looks to assert her dominance on the WTA Tour for the rest of the season, she has revealed one tactical change she has made after asking Novak Djokovic for advice.

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Speaking to First&Red, the World No 1 said: “We were talking once, and I really like his return game. We were chatting, so I asked, ‘Listen, what do you focus on when you’re standing there waiting to return? Because, well, your return is better.’

“He said, well, first of all, he has a specific stance; I tried it, and it really made it easier for me to react. Plus, he said, ‘I focus on myself; I just try to do a split-step and then react.’ Also, you can often see where the opponent is serving, or you get a feel for it.

“So, that was the advice! Ever since then, he’s been like, ‘You’re copying me.’ Well, it’s sort of like copying the best. His technique helped me.

“I changed things up a bit. I feel like, well, it’s somewhat similar. Not exactly the same, actually, but the technique is a little like his.”

Despite failing to win a Grand Slam in 2026, Sabalenka has still racked up an impressive win-loss record throughout the first seven months of the season.

She’s won 36 matches and lost just 6 this year, which has helped her collect three singles titles. The star won the Brisbane International at the turn of the year before her triumph at the Sunshine Double.

She heads into the US Open having won the title in back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025. Her last defeat at Flushing Meadows came against Coco Gauff in the final of the 2023 tournament.