Several tennis stars have made hugely lucrative financial investments in recent years and now world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has looked to join that club as she teamed up with football superstar David Beckham by backing all-in-one daily supplement IM8.

Sabalenka has become a shareholder in the brand fronted by former England captain Beckham, with her rising status as a global sporting superstar highlighted by the appeal she is now offering to brands looking to promote their products.

IM8’s decision to not only make Sabalenka as spokesperson for their brand but also offer her shares in the company confirms their eagerness to build a long-term relationship with the player who won the US Open for the second time earlier this month.

The health company was founded by Beckham and the biotechnology firm Prenetics and offers an all-in-one daily powder with 92 ingredients and capsules for cellular health.

The products are designed to simplify wellness by combining clinically validated science and nature-derived ingredients to support eight key areas of health, such as energy, immunity, and digestion, with Sabalenka confirming she has been impressed by the results.

“From the moment I first picked up a racket at six years old in Minsk, I’ve been on a relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Sabalenka.

“Every training session, every match, every tournament—it’s all been about pushing boundaries and finding that extra edge. As the current World No. 1, I know what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“It’s not just about talent; it’s about preparation, recovery, and fueling your body with exactly what it needs to perform.

“That’s why my partnership with IM8 isn’t just another endorsement—it’s a genuine part of my championship routine and the secret weapon in my arsenal.”

There has been plenty of debate around the numerous supplements being taken by tennis players, especially after men’s world No Jannik Sinner and six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek posted positive doping tests last year.

Sabalenka suggests IM8 can help her unlock her full potential, as she gave some reflections on her journey to the top.

“Tennis has been my life’s journey—from those early days in Belarus when my father first drove past those tennis courts, to becoming a Grand Slam champion and reaching world No 1,” she added.

“The path hasn’t always been smooth. I’ve faced setbacks, tough losses, and moments of doubt. But as I always say, “You have to fight till the end.” That fighting spirit has defined my career.

“When I’m on court, I’m not there to make friends. “I don’t want to be this friendly, happy person on court. I want to get the win, and then after the match, I know that I can be me.

“That competitive fire has driven me to four Grand Slam titles and multiple WTA 1000 victories. But behind that intensity is a constant search for ways to improve, recover faster, and maintain peak performance throughout a gruelling tennis season.

“Early in 2025, my team and I were looking for solutions to simplify my nutrition regimen without compromising on quality. As a professional athlete constantly travelling the world, I needed something comprehensive, trusted, and effective. That’s when IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials came into my life.

“The difference was noticeable almost immediately. Better energy levels throughout long training sessions. Improved recovery between matches. Enhanced focus during crucial points. Even my digestion improved, which makes a huge difference when you’re competing at the highest level.

“What started as simply trying a product quickly evolved into something more meaningful. I wasn’t just using IM8—I was experiencing the benefits firsthand, and so was my entire team.

“When you find something that genuinely works, that aligns with your values of quality and excellence, you don’t just want to use it—you want to be part of it.”

Sabalenka is making all the right noises about her latest investment and if IM8 proves to be as successful as Roger Federer’s stake holding in the On shoe brand that is believed to be worth in excess of $400m, she will have hit the jackpot.

