Aryna Sabalenka’s Grand Slam-winning days may be over, as her WTA rivals begin to “figure out” the former world No 1.

That is according to The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast co-host Caitlin Thompson, who believes the 28-year-old is in “decline” after her first slamless year since 2022.

The founder of Racquet magazine thinks the fact that the Belarusian has “capitulated” multiple times in big matches is a sign that she may not add to her four majors, unless she makes big changes.

She said on the podcast, “I don’t think Sabalenka is going to get any more. I think she’s in decline. I think everyone else has sort of figured her out, so she’s revealed that she’s very vulnerable in tough moments.

“You know who is not? Coco Gauff. She might not win all the matches and get to all the finals, but you know she’s going to fight you to the death.”

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Serena Williams’ coach, Stubbs, was shocked by this claim, with the Australian believing Sabalenka can add to her slam count.

Even though the world No 2 was one set away from winning the US Open and has made it to six major finals in the past two years, Thompson believes her current mentality issues are worse than ever.

She cited her defeat to Jessica Pegula in Berlin in June as such an example, as Sabalenka lost the third and final set 6-0. Thompson said this despite the fact that the two-time US Open champion beat Pegula convincingly in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Thompson continued, “The capitulation of it [the Pegula loss]. There’s a weird thing going on with her mentally that I think is more telling and troubling than when she had the yips, or the semi-final blockage from a couple of years ago that she finally pushed through to ascend. I think she has got to make major changes.”

Questions about her mentality are nothing new. Indeed, top coach Patrick Mouratoglou thinks Sabalenka needs to manage her emotions better and that is the only thing preventing her from being world No 1 and adding to her slam tally.

He hinted that she could learn a thing or two from the ice cool temperament of Elena Rybakina, who has beaten Sabalenka in two major finals this year and desposed her as world No 1.

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