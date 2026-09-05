Aryna Sabalekna stopped her latest match at the US Open to complain to the umpire about fume she was smelling against Kamilla Rakhimova.

“Would you mind to (tell them to deal with it) because it’s so strong?,” asked the world No 1 of the umpire during her match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

While nothing was really done about the suspected smells, it is something that has followed the US Open like a bad smell throughout the tournament.

Several players have complained during the New York event and Sabalenka doubled down on her complaints during her post-match press conference.

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“You can do what you want, smoke what you want, relax as much as you want, but please don’t do it near the tennis courts,” said the two-time US Open champion.

“It’s a bit embarrassing to have to put up with that smell when you’re trying to give your best. I don’t know if it was coming from the stands or from outside, because the wind was blowing it into the stadium.”

Sabalenka’s complaints have been echoed by veteran star Adrian Mannarino, who was bemused by the playing conditions during his exit at the hands of Alexander Bublik.

Bublik and Mannarino were playing on court seven at the Grand Slam and the 40-year-old Frenchman also complained about the marijuana smell.

Speaking after his exit, to Eurosport France, Mannarino said: “Now people are allowed to move around in the crowd during points. Before, they were not allowed in the court except during changeovers. Now they come in whenever they feel like it; they move around and talk.

“The tournament puts up with it, and I don’t know if it’s the best thing for tennis in general. There’s a smell of marijuana on the court, noise everywhere; the truth is it’s turning into a bit of a zoo. The playing conditions are really peculiar.”

This is not the only controversy that has followed the US Open around this year, with several difficult moments for the New York Grand Slam.

The US Open has had to deal with criticisms of high ticket prices, as well as difficult conversations surrounding influencers at the event.

Umpires have had to ask influencers to quiet down during matches, while several tennis players, including Naomi Osaka, have questioned the etiquette change in tennis.

“I think obviously if you come to a sporting event, you have to respect the sport,” said Osaka after her second round victory against Katerina Siniakova. “I feel like it’s common courtesy to read up on the sport, especially the etiquette.”

Once again, the US Open has become one of the most talked-about events in sport, but for the wrong reasons on several occasions.