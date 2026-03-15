Aryna Sabalenka powered to victory in a sensational final against Elena Rybakina at the Indian Wells Open and the rewards coming her way will boost her bank balance and WTA Ranking.

In a match that will be recorded as one of the best of the 2026 season on WTA Tour, Sabalenka saved a match point in an epic final set tie-break to win her first Indian Wells title, as she found a way to come through against her biggest rival.

This was a fitting match to end the women’s event at Indian Wells, with world No 1 Sabalenka’s 3-6, 6-3, 7-6[8] against the player who will move to just one place behind her in the rankings on Monday, a stunning advertisement for the women’s game.

Sabalenka saved the match point she faced with a brave point in the tie-break, as he fired a winner past Rybakina and turn the tide in her favour impressively to get over the winning line a couple of points later.

This was a crucial moment for Sabalenka, who came up short in a few big finals over the last couple of years, but this was a moment when she held her nerve and got the job done.

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Sabalenka earned every cent of the prize money coming her way, with the women’s champion at Indian Wells taking home a bumper $1,151,380 in prize money, with an equal prize money policy in operation at this event that also features an ATP 1000 tournament.

The Belarusian star will also collect 1,000 valuable ranking points to cement her status as the world world No 1, with Rybakina blocked from trimming her lead at the top of the rankings.

“What a day, it’s boiling hot,” said Sabalenka, who was invited to collect her trophy by an over-excited sponsor who said her name wrong as he introduced her.

“Hopefully I can make some sense here and thank God I got this trophy. This is everything, this is the dream.”

Rybakina will receive $612,340 in prize money and will also add 650 ranking points to her total after a fine run at Indian Wells.

“Congratulations to Aryna and her team. Hopefully we will play very soon again,” said Rybakina. “Not the result we wanted but it’s been a good couple of weeks.”

Sabalenka will now head to the Miami Open confident of retaining her title in Florida and completing the ‘Sunshine Double’ of WTA 1000 events in the month of March.

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