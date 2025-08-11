Aryna Sabalenka won a deciding set tiebreak to overcome Emma Raducanu in an epic third round tussle at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

The world No 1 prevailed 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) against Raducanu in a pulsating and brutal contest lasting three hours and nine minutes.

Raducanu made a terrific start as she took a 2-0 lead and won the first nine points, but Sabalenka broke straight back in the third game. Sabalenka then moved into a 4-2 lead before Raducanu battled back to 4-4.

The Belarusian started the tiebreak with three successive mini-breaks and took it in convincing fashion. By winning her 17th tiebreak of 2025, Sabalenka broke the record for the most WTA Tour tiebreaks ever won in a calendar year.

In the second set, Raducanu responded strongly as she earned the only break in the seventh game en route to levelling the match. The Brit landed a superb 85% of her first serves and did not face a break point.

In the decider, Sabalenka survived pressure in each of her first three service games before Raducanu held for 4-4 after saving four break points in a marathon, 31-point game lasting over 22 minutes.

Sabalenka and Raducanu both then held in their next two service games as the match went to a third set tiebreak.

The three-time Grand Slam champion won a tight and high-quality tiebreak, sealing the win with an ace after claiming mini-breaks to go up 4-2 and 6-4.

WTA Tour News

Emma Raducanu gets strong verdict on top 10 and Grand Slam hopes from Serena Williams’ ex-coach

Who is Aryna Sabalenka’s new coach? Former world No 1 joins Grand Slam champion’s entourage

Commentating on Sky Sports, former WTA star Annabel Croft assessed: “Sabalenka’s level was so far away from her best tennis, but you have to admire the way — when she really needs a point — she knuckles down.”

It was a hard-fought victory for Sabalenka, who is the reigning champion in Cincinnati.

The 27-year-old will next face world No 42 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 third round win against Taylor Townsend.

For Raducanu, it was a hugely encouraging showing as she fell narrowly short of what would have been the biggest win of her career.

The 22-year-old Brit also pushed Sabalenka hard in a close third round contest at Wimbledon last month.

Raducanu is 34th in the Live WTA Rankings after her run at the WTA 1000 event, which leaves her narrowly outside of the top 32 position required to be seeded at the US Open.

It is possible that Raducanu could still be seeded in New York, though, if there are withdrawals.

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu made ‘one of the best appointments’ with new coach

