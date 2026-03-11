Aryna Sabalenka believes Naomi Osaka made the wrong decision to change sports agencies, saying “I just feel sorry for her”.

Former world No 1 Osaka launched the Evolve – the first female-athlete-led talent agency – with her former agent Stuart Dugui back in early 2022 and the company snapped up a host of big-name stars.

Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur were among the first tennis players to sign up with involve before they landed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in January 2025 with other WTA stars Iva Jovic, Eva Lys and Anna Kalinskaya also joining.

But caught everyone by surprise last December when she announced that she would part ways with Evolve after just three years, announcing on social media: “Writing this to say starting in the new year I’ll be parting ways with Evolve.

“It’s been a great run and I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared.”

In January, it was confirmed that the four-time Grand Slam winner returned to IMG Tennis, the tennis division of WME, the company that represented her from 2016 until December 2021 with her close friend and long-time manager, Alex Boston, also moving back.

Despite Osaka’s departure, Evolve has made a lot of headlines in teh past year as they organised the high-profile Battle of the Sexes clash between Sabalenka and Kyrgios in December.

WTA News

Naomi Osaka reveals how Aryna Sabalenka’s grunting ‘tricked’ her in Indian Wells Open loss

Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka explains ‘look good, feel good’ approach after latest eye-catching outfit

Sabalenka has also become one of the highest-paid female sports stars in the world as, according to Forbes, she made $30m during the 2025 season with $15m coming from off-court endorsements.

After the two Grand Slam winners squared off in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open, Sabalenka was asked if it is difficult facing a player who used to be part of the same agency.

She replied: “Not at all. I just feel sorry for her that she moved from Evolve back to IMG. I don’t think that’s a smart decision to do.

“I’m happy, I’m super happy that now all time that they were kind of like, how you say, balancing between me and the Naomi, now I got most of the time. I’m happy with that (smiling).”

Osaka was told about Sabalenak’s comments and she had the following to say.

“Was she laughing when she said it (smiling)?” the Japanese star started off.

“Look, we’re two different people, like, for sure. I think her experiences aren’t the same as mine, and I wouldn’t have it any other way, you know.

“For me, I have always loved IMG. I have been treated really well there, and the people there are really kind to me. I would recommend to IMG to people. I guess she wouldn’t.

“But, yeah, I think we just have two very different experiences at two different places.”

Sabalenka won in straight sets in what was only their second career meeting following Osaka’s three-set victory at the 2018 US Open.

The Belarusian was asked if she was feeling pressure ahead of the match, given that her rival is a former world No 1 and a four-time major champion.

“I don’t think about this kind of stuff going to the match,” she said. “I just focus on myself, focus on the game plan that I have, and this is what I learn with experience that you better leave this stuff outside of the tennis court, and you go out there and you do your best. That’s what I’m focusing on.

She added: “I feel like I started doing better when she got pregnant. I think that’s why we didn’t have much opportunities to face each other, and I feel like, pretty sure that we’re gonna face each other many more times.”