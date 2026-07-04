Aryna Sabalenka during her third round match at Wimbledon 2026

Naomi Osaka has brought fashion to the Grand Slams this year, with extravagant outfits worn at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon.

For her third round match against Daria Kasatkina, Osaka arrived wearing an all-white outfit with mbroidered cherry blossoms that were also connected to her hair.

Osaka’s outfits, which also included a Kill Bill-inspired dress for round one, have been as eye-catching as they have controversial, with some suggesting she should focus on her tennis rather than fashion.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was asked about Osaka’s dresses ahead of their fourth round meeting at the grass court Grand Slam.

Despite the negativity surrounding Osaka, Sabalenka is a fan of her artistic expression.

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“That’s amazing. Like, every time she’s willing to bring something kind of like new and different,” said Sabalenka in her Wimbledon post-match press conference.

“It’s cool to see. I actually really love her on-court dress. I would say that my personal opinion it’s one of her best outfits like in the last couple Grand Slams. Yeah, I love it. It’s cool.”

Sabalenka and Osaka have been constant foes this year, although the World No 1 has rarely been troubled by the Japanese star.

The pair have met three times already this year, at Indian Wells, the Madrid Open, and Roland Garros.

Sabalenka has won each of those three matches, with Osaka only managing to win a set on one occasion, during their battle on the clay of Madrid.

The World No 1 leads the overal head-to-head 3-1 now as a result, with Osaka’s sole victory coming all the way back in 2018.

That came at the US Open that season, as Osaka defeated Sabalenka in three sets in the round of 16 at the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam.

That tournament likely holds very special memories for Osaka as she would go on to lift the trophy at the US Open that year, after defeating Serena Williams in the final.

Osaka is less likely to win Wimbledon this year, especially with a tough fourth round tie against Sabalenka, although she can still carve out more career history at SW19.

Her fourth round match against Sabalenka will be her first time at this stage of the tournament at Wimbledon, having exited at the third round on three different occasions.

Osaka will be playing in the second week of the competition for the first time in her career, although she will be the underdog against he World No 1.

Osaka has beaten Elsa Jacquemot, Anastasia Gasanova, and Kasatkina without dropping a set to confirm her place in the fourth round for the first time.