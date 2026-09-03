The emotions have been bubbling up for world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and she finally cracked after her second round match at the US Open.

Tennis press conferences can be a curious forum for discussion, with the regularity of media appearances during a Grand Slam an element of the sport many top players have suggested they could do without.

While golf has guidelines that encourage players rather than compels them to speak to the media, tennis players are required to speak to the media after every match and if they do go all the way at a Grand Slam, that can often mean nine rounds with the media in a little over two weeks.

Media day proir to the event is also compulsory if a request is put in to speak to players and they have often hosted another press conference the day before the final if they get that far in the event.

Sabalenka has made it clear in recent days that she has not enjoyed questions about her commitment to the tour, after she took part in a host of product launches for her sponsors in New York the week before the US Open.

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Many tennis players and athletes from other sports load their social media platforms with promotional content for their sponsors, but Sabalenka clearly feels she is being treated differently as she responded to a question that she believed was a ‘nasty’ question about partying the week before a Grand Slam.

“Are you guys like a joke? Party is fun. Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like what kind of question is that? Like just because I posted like some activities with brands and you think that I’ve been fighting, not training.”

The reporter responded: “I’m not suggesting that you’re partying. I’m saying that there are a lot of events and things like that. I’m not saying you go to the parties and that you’re…

Sabalenka then added: “You literally said that. Next question. Oh, yeah. I wasn’t serious before that. Next question.”

The journalist asking the question clearly suggested he didn’t intend to insinuate Sabalenka was not focused on her profession, but this is not the first time she feels she has been criticised by the media.

Her appearance on Sky Sports earlier in the tournament summed up her mood, as she took the opportunity to take a swipe at her critics.

When asked whether she is affected by criticism, she said: “Honestly, it took me a little while to shut down those noises. It’s always going to be people who support your choices, people who go against that, people who love you, who hate you. And I’m like, I’m so tired of those miserable haters.

“So I decided to stay really, you know, stay strong with myself and trust the process, trust myself, trust with my choices, with my taste, and whatever. And whoever loves me, they’re going to be there for me no matter what.

“Haters? Honestly, I don’t want to curse here right now, but they can go and have fun with their own lives

“Whatever people are saying on the internet, I heard they probably didn’t like it.”

The negativity towards Sabalenka was ramped up after she agreed to take part in the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match against Nick Kyrgios last December, as she took the big money on offer for an exhibition event that many in the women’s game did not want to see.

The bad news for Sabalenka’s opponents may be that she is fired up at the US Open as she looks to win the title against in New York.

READ NEXT: US Open: Aryna Sabalenka angrily reacts to journalist after ‘parties and fun’ question