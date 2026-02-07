WTA Tour star Danielle Collins has backed both Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek to potentially win 10 or more Grand Slam titles across the rest of their careers.

Currently ranked first and second in the world, respectively, Sabalenka and Swiatek have so far proven themselves to be the leading women’s tennis players of their generation.

World No 1 Sabalenka is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, having won two Australian Open and two US Open titles during her career, while Swiatek is a six-time major winner, with four French Open titles, a US Open title, and a Wimbledon title to her name.

Sabalenka turns 28 in May, while Swiatek will celebrate her 25th birthday later that same month, suggesting both women will have time to add further Grand Slam silverware to their already impressive collections.

And, among those backing them for huge success is former world No 7 Collins, who has played both women on multiple occasions.

The 32-year-old is currently taking a short break from professional tennis and missed the Australian Open, with the American kickstarting her broadcasting career before an expected return to court.

During a recent appearance on The Big T podcast, Collins was asked whether she thought either Sabalenka or Swiatek could hit double digits in terms of major titles won.

And, the 2022 Australian Open finalist backed both women.

She said: “I am banking on both of them. I think both of them have the games to keep winning Grand Slams.

“I don’t care about Sabalenka’s age at this point, she is going to get wiser, smarter and more experience under her belt, so I think we can definitely count on her getting to double digits in the Slam count.

“Swiatek, when she is playing her best tennis, and is in a good mental head space, nothing is impossible. So I think that is a no brainer. I think she will get to double digits as well.”

Winning 10 Grand Slam titles is no mean feat, with only a select group of WTA Tour players previously able to do that.

In the Open Era, only Serena Williams (23), Steffi Graf (22), Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova (18), and Margaret Court (11) have topped that total.

Both Sabalenka and Swiatek tasted Grand Slam success in 2025, with the Belarusian successfully defending her US Open title, and the Pole triumphing at Wimbledon for the first time.

However, both Sabalenka and Swiatek missed out at the recent Australian Open.

Swiatek was beaten by eventual champion Elena Rybakina at the quarter-final stage, with world No 1 Sabalenka losing to the Kazakh in the final.

The next opportunity for both women to add to their Grand Slam tallies will be the French Open, which starts in late May.

