Aryna Sabalenka has revealed she has learnt to “embrace the pressure” of being world No 1 after hitting a milestone 70 weeks atop the WTA Rankings.

Reigning world No 1 Sabalenka has proven to be one of the leading WTA Tour players of her generation, with the 27-year-old winning four Grand Slam singles titles to date.

The Belarusian was ranked as the world No 1 for the first time in September 2023 and, after losing her ranking to Iga Swiatek in November that year, regained top spot in October 2024.

Sabalenka has reigned as the world No 1 ever since then, and in 2025 has become just the seventh woman to spend a full calendar (Jan – Dec) year at the very top of the WTA Rankings, since the official system first launched in 1975.

Her current run of 62 weeks at the top is the 15th-longest streak atop the WTA Rankings, while her overall total of 70 weeks is the 12th-most of the 29 women to hold the world No 1 ranking.

She has been a consistent figure at the very top of the women’s game in recent years and, in a new interview with Gulf News, opened up about handling expectations as the best player in the world.

Sabalenka said: “Of course there’s pressure, but it’s also a privilege.

“Being No 1 means you’re doing something right. I’ve learned to embrace that pressure instead of fearing it. I trust my preparation, my team and my game, and that helps me stay focused when expectations are high.”

2025 was another hugely successful year for Sabalenka, highlighted by her run to a fourth major singles title at the US Open, beating home favourite Amanda Anisimova in the final.

The Belarusian also triumphed at WTA 1000 events in Miami and Madrid, and lifted the WTA 500 Brisbane International title, claiming a tour-leading four WTA titles across the season.

Sabalenka also reached a further five finals in 2025, most notably finishing as the Australian Open, French Open, and WTA Finals runner-up.

Frustration was evident after some of her defeats in big matches, but her overall consistency stood out compared to many of her WTA rivals across the year.

The 27-year-old will start the 2026 season attempting to defend her title in Brisbane, and revealed that she was highly “motivated” to build on her success from recent years.

“The priority is staying healthy, improving consistency and continuing to evolve my game,” she added.

“I’m always looking for small areas where I can get better, both physically and mentally. Preparations are going well, and I’m motivated to keep building on the level I’ve reached this season.”

