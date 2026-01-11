Aryna Sabalenka overcame Marta Kostyuk in the final of the 2026 Brisbane International, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did the two WTA stars earn for their efforts?

In the final in Brisbane, world No 1 Sabalenka delivered an imperious display to defeat Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3 as she claimed her 22nd career WTA Tour singles title.

Sabalenka now holds a 5-0 head-to-head record against Kostyuk, and she has won all 10 of the sets she has played against the 26-year-old Ukrainian.

The Belarusian did not drop a set across her five matches in Brisbane as she defended the title she won in 2025 at the WTA 500 tournament.

Brisbane International ranking points

Sabalenka has collected 500 WTA ranking points for winning the Brisbane International title, which has boosted her points total by 380 points to 10,870 (a WTA rule change had seen her drop 380 of the points from her 2025 Brisbane title early this year).

Kostyuk has secured 325 points for her runner-up finish, which has increased her points total to 1,983 and lifted her six places to 20th in the Live WTA Rankings.

Karolina Muchova and Jessica Pegula, who were beaten by Sabalenka and Kostyuk respectively in the semi-finals, each earned 195 points.

Full Brisbane WTA ranking points breakdown:

First round: 0 points

Second round: 1 point

Third round: 32 points

Round of 16: 60 points

Quarter-finalists: 108 points

Semi-finalists: 195 points

Runner-up: 325 points

Champion: 500 points

Brisbane International prize money

Sabalenka’s triumph at the Brisbane International earned her $214,530, while Kostyuk has claimed $134,600.

Pegula and Muchova left with $77,115 for their runs to the last four.

Full WTA Brisbane prize money breakdown:

First round: $11,920

Second round: $13,735

Round of 16: $19,909

Quarter-finalists: $37,640

Semi-finalists: $77,115

Runner-up: $134,600

Champion: $214,530

What did Aryna Sabalenka say after the final?

In her on-court speech during the trophy ceremony, Sabalenka said: “I want to congratulate Marta and her team on an incredible start to the season.

“I wish you all the best. I hope we meet many more times in the finals to show great tennis.”

In her press conference, Sabalenka was asked if she has sent a warning shot to her rivals and confirmed her status as the Australian Open favourite.

“Well, I don’t know. It’s tennis, it’s sport, and that’s why it’s so beautiful because you cannot predict anything. It’s like every day you go out there and you prove your level, you prove your point,” said the 27-year-old.

“I think this week I did it really well, but nobody knows what’s gonna happen in the future, but the only one thing I’m sure is that I will be there, I’ll be fighting, I’ll do my best to go as far as possible and do a little bit better than I did last year.

“That’s where is my focus. My focus is on my game and developing myself and making sure that I’m strong and healthy heading to the AO.”

What did Marta Kostyuk say after the final?

During the trophy ceremony, Kostyuk spoke about Ukraine.

“I wanna say a few words about Ukraine,” the 23-year-old said. “I play every day with pain in my heart. There are thousands of people who are without light and warm water right now. It’s -20 degrees outside.

“It’s very painful to live this reality every day. My sister is sleeping under three blankets because of how cold it is at home. I was incredibly moved and happy to see so many Ukrainian flags this week.”

