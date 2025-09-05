Aryna Sabalenka progressed to her third straight final at the US Open by battling to earn a comeback victory against Jessica Pegula, and she will be seeking revenge against her opponent in the title match.

In the first women’s semi-final at Flushing Meadows, Sabalenka prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 over world No 4 Pegula in a pulsating rematch of last year’s US Open final, which she won 7-5, 7-5.

The world No 1 lost the opening set after letting a 4-2 lead slip, but she did not lose her serve again thereafter, and a single break of Pegula’s serve was enough in both the second and third sets.

The Belarusian is seeking her second US Open crown and fourth Grand Slam title overall, having lost in both the French Open and Australian Open championship matches this season.

Sabalenka is the sixth women’s world No 1 to reach three or more major finals in a season after Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis and Serena Williams.

The 27-year-old also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July, where she suffered a painful 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 loss to Amanda Anisimova — who she will face in the US Open final.

World No 9 Anisimova overcame four-time major winner Naomi Osaka 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in a thrilling second semi-final.

US Open News

Who are Aryna Sabalenka’s parents? How Sergey & Yulia Sabalenka inspired success

Who are Amanda Anisimova’s parents? Russians Konstantin and Olga had major influence on her career

In her post-match press conference, Sabalenka was asked what stood out from her Wimbledon loss to Anisimova and what she thought would be the key if she faced the American again.

“I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots because I feel like in that match, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors, and I gave her a lot of opportunities,” Sabalenka said.

“And, of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn’t use them. And I felt like the key for me [is] going to be just go there, of course, like, obviously fight, but also trust my decisions and. And go after my shots.”

Sabalenka also addressed serving out the match in the final game, in which she saw two match points slip away before concerting her third.

“I was super emotional. I was just like, ‘oh, my gosh, no way it’s happening. Please just close this match’,” she explained.

“Of course I was emotional. And then there was another kind of, like, easy shot that I… Not, like, I missed, but I didn’t make the right decision.

“But you know how much I would just keep telling myself, ‘into the next one, just one step at a time. Don’t worry about the past. Just, like, try better in the next point.’

“Because I badly wanted to give myself another opportunity, another final, and I want to prove to myself that I learned those tough lessons and I can do better in the finals.”

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend on life with the world No 1 and his business venture with ‘idol’ Novak Djokovic

