Aryna Sabalenka has made a statement of intent ahead of the 2026 Indian Wells Open title match as she asserted she is “so done” with losing big finals.

The world No 1 downed 14th-ranked Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Friday.

Sabalenka broke her 21-year-old Czech opponent three times and lost serve only once as she made it 10 consecutive sets in the Californian desert.

The four-time Grand Slam champion saw off Victoria Mboko, Naomi Osaka, Jacqueline Cristian and Himeno Sakatsume in her previous matches.

The Belarusian star will face world No 3 Elena Rybakina — who will climb to second in the rankings after the tournament — in the championship match. Rybakina overcame world No 9 Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-4 in the second semi-final.

It will be a rematch of the 2026 Australian Open final, where Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in three sets.

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Sabalenka has lost six of her last 10 finals, and she was asked if she needs to find a way to get more out of her herself in big finals.

“I just want to focus, if I make it to the final, I want to make sure that I get it, I get the trophy,” the 27-year-old said in her press conference.

“You know, I’m so done of losing these big finals. It felt like even though players were playing incredible tennis in those finals, I feel like I had so many opportunities that I didn’t use.

“And right now my mentality, if I make it to the final, I’ll go out there and, you know, I’ll do everything I can and everything I cannot to get that trophy.”

Sabalenka was also asked about her memories of her defeat to Rybakina in the 2023 Indian Wells final.

“I remember that it was the tiebreak, like, really tight tiebreak, and I remember I had set points, and I double-faulted,” she recalled.

“Then it was very — I feel like I remember that I was one break up. Then she broke me back. Then it was a tiebreak, crazy tiebreak. Then I lost the first set. And things didn’t really go well in the second set. That’s what I remember.

“You know, like, I feel like against Elena, it’s always super-aggressive, it’s all about the first few balls in every point. You know, if you dominate in those two points, I feel like most likely you’re gonna win the point.

“It’s very aggressive, very fast tennis. Yeah, if it’s her, I’m excited, actually.”

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