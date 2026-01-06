Aryna Sabalenka has declared that her ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match with Nick Kyrgios “wasn’t about proving something to anyone” and admitted she is “sad” people “got it wrong.”

The WTA world No 1 lost 3-6, 3-6 to former ATP world No 13 Kyrgios in an exhibition match played with special rules in Dubai on December 28.

Sabalenka’s side of the court was 9% smaller than Kyrgios’, with organisers Evolve stating that data shows female players move about 9% slower than men on average. In addition, both players were limited to having one serve.

The match drew plenty of interest but also attracted some strong criticism, with some in the tennis world expressing concerns that it could have a negative impact on women’s tennis.

Sabalenka began her 2026 campaign with a 6-0, 6-1 demolition of 50th-ranked Cristina Bucsa in the opening round of the Brisbane International today.

In her post-match press conference at the WTA 500 event, Sabalenka was asked if her dominant display was a statement to those who questioned her choice to play the match against Kyrgios.

“I mean, guys, what I’m sad about is that some people got it wrong, the whole idea of that event. I don’t care,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

“You know, I feel like there is always going to be people who don’t like you, don’t respect you, don’t support you. But there is so many people who support me, who really cheer me on and who find inspiration in me, and I’m focusing on that part.

“I’m not even thinking about that exhibition. It was fun. It was a great challenge. I think we brought so many eyes on tennis. It wasn’t about proving something to anyone.

“It was about to show that tennis can be really huge and we can bring, like, a lot of attention on the exhibition match, which usually never happen, and we just proved that, that that’s all what it was about and fun. And there is a lot of people who supported us, and I’m just focusing on that.

“Going into this match, I was just playing my tennis. I was focusing on my game, on things that I was working on. That’s it.”

The 27-year-old Belarusian added: “I mean, when you play against the guy, the intensity is completely different.

“Especially when there is Nick who is drop-shotting every other shot, so you move a lot, so there was a great fitness for me. And today I was, like, ‘Whew, let’s move around’, you know (smiling).”

Sabalenka, who is the reigning champion in Brisbane, will face world No 41 Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the event.

