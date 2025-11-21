When the rumours were confirmed and the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ showdown between women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabelanka and former Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios was confirmed for December 28th in Dubai, it felt like a moment to end years of debates.

Billie Jean King’s famous match against Bobby Riggs back in 1973 paved the way for equal pay in Grand Slam events for women, but that was a match contested under conventional tennis rules.

It meant the victory for King was a symbolic strike for women’s tennis, but that will not be the case if Sabalenka beats Kyrgios in what has been turned into a curious exhibition circus.

The match has been organised by Evolve, a sports agency founded by Naomi Osaka, which represents both Sabalenka and Kyrgios, and if they were playing to conventional rules, it could have been a fascinating contest.

A fully fit and firing Kyrgios would have had too much power for Sabalenka, but the Aussie has barely played a competitive singles match over the last three years and his ranking is languishing at No 659.

His lack of activity and injury issues should have been enough to a handicap to ensure his match against Sabalenka was an interesting clash, but organisers have gone out of their way to make sure this will be little more than a showbiz event in Dubai.

This exhibition match will be played over the best of three sets and there will be a 10–point championship tiebreak should a third set be required.

There will also be a rule that the two players only have one serve each, in what is being seen as a bid to dilute Kyrgios’ biggest weapon.

There will also be modifications made to the court, with Sabalenka’s side set to be smaller than Kyrgios’ due to calculations that women cover less ground than their male counterparts, but the point of this match should have been to end the long-running and pretty futile debate over who would win in the battle between a top male player and a leading female player.

Whatever happens in a match played under these rules, the debate over whether a women could take on a man on a tennis court will not be ended, as it will be hard to treat the outcome of this match with any credibility.

“I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game,” said Sabalenka, as she looked ahead to the contest.

“I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.”

Kyrgios also talked up the match that will be played at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena as he said: “When the world number one challenges you, you answer the call. I’ve got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play, I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

We will also sneak a peak at the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match-up and if Sabelanka can give Kyrgios a match, even under modified rules, it will fuel enthusiasm for a more serious contest played under normal tennis conditions.

If Kyrgios wins this contest in double quick time even though he is only allowed to serve once and is playing on a bigger court despite his ongoing injury issues, this match may end up denting the reputation of the women’s game and that is the last things tennis needs right now.