Former doubles world No 1 Rennae Stubbs believes Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios’ Battle of the Sexes match has done a lot of damage for women’s sport as “there are idiots in the world that now want to have a go at female athletes”.

The controversial match between reigning WTA No 1 Sabalenka and world No 671 Kyrgios took place in Dubai the past weekend, and it was the latter who emerged with a 6-, 6-3 victory with the encounter drawing criticism not only from the world of tennis, but the wider sporting community.

Despite the players and their management group stating it was a good advert for tennis, the match failed to live up to the pre-match hype and it was heavily criticised with former British No 1 Greg Rusedski stating “I just don’t think we need this for our sport”.

Former world No 11 Alize Cornet questioned why four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka “accepted” to play the match under modified rules – the Belarusian’s side of the court was reduced by 9% while each player only had one serve.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

The Frenchwoman added “it’s really about diminishing and undervaluing Aryna Sabalenka’s skills”.

Four-time women’s doubles Grand Slam champion Stubbs was also unimpressed by the “money grab” as she raised concerns about the damage it has done.

“Didn’t watch 1 point of #BOS But judging by my 5 min on social media, the nonsense being written by people about it is the reason it was a event. Misogynists out in droves, people going after the trans community in women’s sports (fyi look up Renee Richards) & for what? $$$$,” she wrote on X.

“Let’s just call it was it was, shall we. It was a money grab for both players & their management group. Entertaining? U decide. Important? No. No top woman can compete with a good male player, it’s NOT PHYSICALLY POSSIBLE! But $$$ got got! So i hope it was worth it.”

Tennis News

2026 Australian Open: Who has received a wildcard and will Nick Kyrgios be awarded one?

Brisbane International draw, prize money and points on offer to Sabalenka, Anisimova, Rybakina, Keys

The Australian believes the “idiots” will now be out in force to question women’s athletes.

Stubbs added: “It’s just annoying that there are idiots in the world that now want to have a go at female athletes for being ‘less then’ which is NONSENSE!!!

“They train as hard, compete as hard & deserve RESPECT for how good they are! So if you’re going to be a misogynist, you’re the problem.”️

But Sabalenka insisted after the encounter that there were a lot of reason to be positive as it brought more attention to tennnis.

“Honestly, I don’t understand how people can find negatives in this event,” she said. “Regarding the WTA, I think I showed that I was able to play at a high level, it was an entertaining match; yes, he won, but it was a competitive duel, not a 6-0, 6-0.

“It was a contested, fun, interesting match to watch, it has drawn many eyes to this sport, gathered several legends, many important people sent me messages saying they would be watching the match… so I think we have brought more attention to our sport.”