Aryna Sabalenka has spoken about her desire to become a mother as she revealed the “rough plan” she has to take a break from her tennis career to try to start a family.

The 27-year-old Belarusian has been the leading player in women’s tennis over the past year, having spent the last 55 weeks as the world No 1 and finished 2024 and 2025 on top of the WTA Rankings.

In 2025, Sabalenka won four titles, including her fourth Grand Slam at the US Open in September. She was a runner-up at five other events, including the Australian Open, the French Open and the WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka discusses her plan to have children

Aryna Sabalenka has revealed she has postponed previous plans to start a family as she wants to achieve her “full potential” in tennis

The Belarusian explained she would now like to have children in “about five years” and added she may try to make a comeback afterwards

Sabalenka said it is a “tough moment” because she would have a baby “right now” if she could

Since April 2024, Sabalenka has been in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis, a Brazilian multimillionaire businessman who founded global superfood brand Oakberry.

What Aryna Sabalenka said about her family plans

Sabalenka appeared on the YouTube channel of Oleksandr Sokolovskyi, a podcaster and content creator.

The Belarusian was asked about the possibility of taking a break from her career to have children.

“I’ll tell you a funny story,” Sabalenka said. “When I was 18, I thought I’d win everything I wanted by 25. At 25, I’d give birth, come back, and keep winning.

“Then I turned 25. I won something, but I thought I’d probably give birth at 27 or 28. Now I’m 27. Now I’m thinking later… Yeah, we’ll postpone it.

“Right now, I just want to achieve my full potential in my sport. See how far I can go. It’s a rough plan, so to speak. I’d probably like to try to start a family in about five years and maybe then try to come back. But it all depends on where I’m at in my life.

“It’s a tough moment because, if I could, I’d go [to have a baby] right now. I love children very much, and it seems like children love me. I’d really like to, but right now my career is my priority.”

Sabalenka added: “My mom calls me every time: ‘Are you quitting tennis?’ My sister: ‘Are you quitting tennis?’ She writes to me every time: ‘What are you talking about! Did you say you’re quitting tennis and going home to your family?’ No. Not right now.”

