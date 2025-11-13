Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her plans to start a family as she reveals timeframe
Aryna Sabalenka has spoken about her desire to become a mother as she revealed the “rough plan” she has to take a break from her tennis career to try to start a family.
The 27-year-old Belarusian has been the leading player in women’s tennis over the past year, having spent the last 55 weeks as the world No 1 and finished 2024 and 2025 on top of the WTA Rankings.
In 2025, Sabalenka won four titles, including her fourth Grand Slam at the US Open in September. She was a runner-up at five other events, including the Australian Open, the French Open and the WTA Finals.
Aryna Sabalenka discusses her plan to have children
Since April 2024, Sabalenka has been in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis, a Brazilian multimillionaire businessman who founded global superfood brand Oakberry.
What Aryna Sabalenka said about her family plans
Sabalenka appeared on the YouTube channel of Oleksandr Sokolovskyi, a podcaster and content creator.
The Belarusian was asked about the possibility of taking a break from her career to have children.
“I’ll tell you a funny story,” Sabalenka said. “When I was 18, I thought I’d win everything I wanted by 25. At 25, I’d give birth, come back, and keep winning.
“Then I turned 25. I won something, but I thought I’d probably give birth at 27 or 28. Now I’m 27. Now I’m thinking later… Yeah, we’ll postpone it.
“Right now, I just want to achieve my full potential in my sport. See how far I can go. It’s a rough plan, so to speak. I’d probably like to try to start a family in about five years and maybe then try to come back. But it all depends on where I’m at in my life.
“It’s a tough moment because, if I could, I’d go [to have a baby] right now. I love children very much, and it seems like children love me. I’d really like to, but right now my career is my priority.”
Sabalenka added: “My mom calls me every time: ‘Are you quitting tennis?’ My sister: ‘Are you quitting tennis?’ She writes to me every time: ‘What are you talking about! Did you say you’re quitting tennis and going home to your family?’ No. Not right now.”
