Aryna Sabalenka says he is ‘super proud’ to have become the fifth woman to complete the Sunshine Double, after winning the Miami Open, and believes her mentality was key to a successful month.

The Belarusian defeated world No 4 Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to win back-to-back Miami titles and further solidify herself at the top of the women’s game.

Sabalenka looked dominant in the first set, claiming nearly 80% of her first serve points and also the majority of second-serve return points.

A late surge saw Gauff break to claim the second set, before – in typical fashion – the world No 1 responded immediately by breaking in the opening game of the decider.

From there, she did not face another break point and cruised to victory.

“My goal always been to put my name in the history, and I just did it,” exclaimed Sabalenka during her post-match press conference.

“It just sounds so unreal.

“I don’t know how I was able to achieve that, but I’m super proud right now. Of course, of course, super happy with this beautiful trophy.”

In claiming the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles, the Belarusian became just the fifth woman to complete the Sunshine Double – joining Iga Swiatek (2022), Victoria Azarenka (2016), Kim Clijsters (2005), and Steffi Graf (1994, 1996).

Overall, Sabalenka has won 23 of her 24 contested matches in 2026.

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Sabalenka attributes a high level of self-belief and a steadfast mindset to her ability to manage high-pressure situations on the biggest of stages.

“Well, it’s a deep one, and it’s going to sound super easy, but my mentality really going into this final, like there is no way I lose it,” shared the four-time Grand Slam champion.

“Trying to bring this tough mentality that I’ll be there fighting for every point, there is no way I’ll let anything get to me, and I’ll be staying focused, I’ll be fighting for every point, I’ll be trying to find solution if needed or I’ll be just, like, I’ll keep constantly remind myself how strong I am and that I got it.

“That’s been working really well, and it’s so easy but so tough at some point, like when you get emotional and then you forget everything.

“And in the last couple of finals, I have just been really strong inside and really positive mentally.

“And also, we did really great preparation. I worked so hard. So whenever I felt like doubting my ability, I was, like, bringing myself back and reminding myself, No, no, no, no, no. You’re strong enough to get this.”

After their latest clash, Sabalenka and Gauff are now tied at 6 match wins apiece, which encouraged a journalist to ask the former what part of the American’s game she most admires.

“Her movement is something else,” picked out Sabalenka.

“Going into matches against her, I know that there is always going to be an extra ball, and it’s all about stay focused and be ready for an extra ball to come back.

“The movement is something else, you know. I wish I could move, I mean, even like 70% from what she has would be enough for me (smiling).

“But, yeah, she’s incredible player and a fighter. It’s always challenging playing her, and I really enjoying this rivalry lately, and I hope she’ll stay consistent, and hopefully we’ll meet in many more finals.”

In addition to her on-court success this season, Sabalenka also got engaged during Indian Wells to her partner, Georgios Frangulis, and bought a puppy – Ash.

“Yeah, what a month,” she commented.

“Really tough to keep up with this month in my life: dog, engagement, Sunshine Double. Yeah, that sounds surreal, right?”

The world No 1 will next compete in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which takes place from April 13 – 19.