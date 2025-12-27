Aryna Sabalenka has revealed her excitement to take on the “unpredictable” Nick Kyrgios in their high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes’ showdown this weekend.

Reigning WTA world No 1 Sabalenka and Kyrgios will face off inside the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this Sunday (December 28), in a showdown that has attracted huge attention and debate, both within and outside of tennis.

Both the Belarusian and Kyrgios, a former world No 13 and 2022 Wimbledon finalist, have defended their encounter in recent weeks, with the likes of Billie Jean King and Garbine Muguruza among those criticising the event.

The match will be broadcast live across the world and is likely to attract huge interest and debate, ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Speaking in a new interview with Gulf News ahead of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’, four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka revealed that she was looking to “push” tennis in different directions.

“I’m really excited,” said the world No 1.

“Nick is one of the most talented and unpredictable players in the game, and he brings an intensity and entertainment factor that fans love.

“I enjoy challenges that push the sport in new directions. This match is competitive, fun and on a big stage, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Sabalenka and Kyrgios’s match will take place inside the Coca-Cola Arena, a 17,000-capacity indoor stadium in the heart of Dubai.

While the arena itself is new for both players and for tennis, having been predominantly used for concerts in the past, Dubai is hardly new territory for either player.

Several players across both the ATP and WTA Tours are based in the city, and the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships are held in February every year, an event at which Sabalenka often participates.

The world No 1 has never made it past the last eight of the WTA 1000 event, but is looking forward to once again competing in the city.

She added: “Dubai is always an amazing place to play.

“The facilities, organisation and fans are top class, and the tournament keeps getting better every year. I love coming back here — the energy around tennis in Dubai is something I really enjoy.”

Action between Sabalenka and Kyrgios is scheduled to start at approximately 20:00 local time on Sunday.

