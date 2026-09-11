Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula embracing at the net at the 2026 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka produced one of her best displays of the season to beat Jessica Pegula and book her place in the US Open final.

Sabalenka, having lost her world No 1 status a day prior to Elena Rybakina, entered Arthur Ashe with a point to prove as she rushed to a 7-5, 6-2 victory against the American.

Pegula, speaking in her post-match press conference, was floored by the level shown by Sabalenka – and was even worried it might have been personal.

“I thought her level was insanely high,” said the American. “I don’t know who p***** her off today. Hopefully it wasn’t me, totally, it might’ve been. I don’t know, she played insane.”

Following Pegula’s press conference appearance, Sabalenka also spoke to the media and she was asked about the American’s comments about her.

The US Open finalist was asked if her previous loss to Pegula at the Berlin Open earlier this year was one of the key reasons for her high level.

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She responded: “No, I just think that in Berlin she played incredible. Not much I could do. So it really make me feel like I have little chances today in a way.

“But also I knew that I have to be focused from the beginning until the end. And I think that really helped me to be that focused and to perform at that level. But just come on, I could not say that. But yeah, not to make me mad.”

Sabalenka will play Rybakina in the US Open final in what is a repeat of the Australian Open final, which was won by the latter.

The Belarusian star has already looked head to facing Rybakina again as she was asked about who she would like to face in the final out of Rybakina or Coco Gauff.

“Both are incredible players, ” she said. “If it’s Elena it’s gonna be a really tough match. It’s gonna be physically and mentally tough.”

Sabalenka and Rybakina have played each other 17 times in their career, with the former leading the head-to-head with 10 victories. Since Rybakina’s victory in the Australian Open final, Sabalenka has followed it up with wins at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Sabalenka can not take the world no 1 status back by winning the US Open, but she will be able to claim her the fifth Grand Slam title of her career.

It would also be the star’s third US Open title in a row, so she is after another slice of WTA history for Sabalenka.