Aryna Sabalenka has revealed who she prefers to watch between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as she declared she has a similar playing style to one of the duo.

Alcaraz and Sinner, who have won seven and five Grand Slam titles respectively, are the two dominant players of their generation.

Since the start of 2024, Alcaraz and Sinner have each secured five of the last 11 majors, and they have formed the most prominent rivalry in recent years.

The pair have met 17 times, with Alcaraz holding a 10-7 advantage. The zenith of the rivalry so far was reached in 2025, with Alcaraz and Sinner facing off in the finals at six big events, including at three consecutive Grand Slams.

Sabalenka has held the WTA world No 1 ranking since October 2024 and been the best player in women’s tennis over the last two and half years.

Speaking on the First&Red YouTube channel, Sabalenka was asked whether she prefers Sinner or Alcaraz’s tennis.

“Damn it, why that [question]? Naturally, I prefer Jannik, because we have similar playing styles,” replied the four-time Grand Slam champion (translated from Russian).

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The 28-year-old Belarusian expanded on why she feels she and Sinner are comparable, while also lauding Alcaraz’s game.

“I think we both have a good forehand, a good backhand, and a good serve. We also have an aggressive style of tennis, let’s say,” assessed Sabalenka.

“But I really like the way Alcaraz moves, the way he sees the court, the way he plays every ball. It’s clear that Carlos truly enjoys the game. There’s not a single ball he won’t try to reach.

“Alcaraz will always try until the very end. And that, of course, is really cool. And, of course, the fact that he’s open to new things. Even though he was at the top of the rankings, he still changed his serve and adjusted some things.

“It’s great because he’s young and rose to the top quite quickly. It’s nice to watch Carlos improve. I think it’s impossible to pick just one person in this matchup.

“When Alcaraz beat Jannik at Roland Garros 2025 after three match points, it was incredible. But at Wimbledon 2025, I was rooting for Jannik because I was really hurting for him at Roland Garros.”

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