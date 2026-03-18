Wednesday’s headlines from the 2026 Miami Open include Martina Navratilova’s reaction to Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal and Aryna Sabalenka suggesting she will boycott a big tournament in the future.

We also have news of Toni Nadal assessing that Carlos Alcaraz looks “tired”, while Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala’s first tournament of the clay season has been revealed.

Here is out latest roundup of the biggest headlines from the Miami Open and elsewhere in the tennis world.

Sabalenka hits out at Dubai tournament director

After Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Dubai Championships last month, tournament director Salah Tahlak controversially claimed players should be “docked ranking points” for skipping events.

In her Miami Open pre-tournament press conference, world No 1 Sabalenka described Tahlak’s comments as “ridiculous” and suggested she may never play the WTA 1000 event in the United Arab Emirates again.

Read more: Aryna Sabalenka sends Dubai boycott warning – ‘I’m not sure if I ever want to go there’

20 players withdraw from Miami Open

A total of 20 players on the original Miami Open entry lists have pulled out across both singles events: 13 women and seven men.

Djokovic and Raducanu are the highest-ranked players to withdraw from each draw, and they are among four Grand Slam champions to pull out.

Read more: Miami Open withdrawal list: 20 players out as Djokovic & Raducanu among 4 Grand Slam winners

Navratilova on Djokovic’s Miami withdrawal

Djokovic pulled out of the Miami Open citing a shoulder injury after his gruelling fourth round loss to Jack Draper in Indian Wells.

The world No 3 has played only two tournaments in 2026, and tennis legend Martina Navratilova has argued that the 38-year-old Serb needs to play more matches outside of the Grand Slams.

Read more: Novak Djokovic’s Miami Open withdrawal leaves Martina Navratilova concerned for one reason



Toni Nadal says “tired” Alcaraz could skip tournaments

World No 1 Alcaraz’s unbeaten start to 2026 ended with a straight-set loss to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals in Indian Wells.

Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of legendary Spaniard Rafael Nadal, thinks a “tired” Alcaraz may “stop playing in some tournaments.”

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz ‘looking a bit tired’ and should consider skipping some tournaments, says Toni Nadal

Darren Cahill on Sinner and Alcaraz’s rivalry

Jannik Sinner’s renowned coach Darren Cahill has discussed the Italian star’s rivalry with Alcaraz.

“The interest is there, the rivalry is great. Carlos being number one and Jannik number two at the minute gives Jannik something to chase, and so far he is doing a good job. I think the rivalry is something tennis needs,” said the Australian.

Read more: Jannik Sinner’s coach delivers verdict on Italian’s ‘great’ Carlos Alcaraz rivalry



Raducanu and Eala sign up for new clay tournament

Raducanu and Eala have signed up for the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, which has switched from indoor hard-court to indoor clay for this year’s edition.

The WTA 500, which will begin on 6 April, is set to be Raducanu’s next tournament after her withdrawal from Miami, while it will be Eala’s first event of the clay-court season.

Read more: Emma Raducanu’s next tournament revealed after Miami Open withdrawal as Alex Eala also set to star

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.