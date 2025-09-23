Aryna Sabalenka opted to take a break from tennis after her emotional US Open win and it is clear that she is relishing her time away from the court after she posted some romantic images of her holiday in Greece.

The world No 1 will be a notable absentee from this week’s China Open, with the WTA 1000 event featuring all of the game’s top stars apart from the absent Sabalenka.

She made it clear that she was ready for a break after collecting $5m from her US Open win, where she beat Amanda Anisimova in the final in New York earlier this month.

Greece is the location she chose to spend time away from the sport with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis.

The Brazilian businessman has been a prominent member of Team Sabalenka in recent months and it is no surprise that the couple are in Greece, as Frangulis has parents who hail from that country.

He was born in Sao Paolo in September 1988 and raised in the city, and holds Brazilian nationality.

His big break in business came rose to when he launched the superfood brand Oakberry back in December 2016, with the product using the Brazilian fruit Acai and proving to be a huge global hit.

The company is now a multi-million dollar enterprise and has over 600 stores in over 35 countries worldwide.

The couple first met in either late 2023 or early 2024, with Sabalenka announcing a partnership deal with Oakberry. It was not long after that that the couple announced they were an item.

After first being spotted in her player box at the Madrid Open in May 2024, he was present for both her Cincinnati Open and US Open victories later that year.

Frangulis has spoken about his anguish as he watches Sabalenka in action, as he does his best to control his emotions when the world No 1 is going through a tough time on court.

“The toughest part is being in the box. It’s one of the most stressful situations I’ve ever experienced,” he stated.

“I’ve always loved tennis and been around it for a long time. Through my company Oakberry we’ve sponsored tournaments, but when you have such a personal connection with someone and with the sport, it becomes something completely different. Sitting in the box during tough matches is by far the hardest part.

“I never say anything during matches. I try not to show too much emotion, because Aryna notices everything – what everyone is doing in the box. I just clap as loudly as I can and make sure she feels supported. For me, the most important part comes afterwards – making sure she’s feeling good overall once the match is over.”

Sabalenka has credited her success on court to the contentment she has off it and she was gushing in her praise of her team and especially Frangulis after her US Open win earlier this month.

