Aryna Sabalenka has declared that she was “really shocked” about the scheduling of her opening match at the 2026 Miami Open.

The world No 1 defeated 39th-ranked Ann Li 7-6(5), 6-4 in the second round of the WTA 1000 event at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night.

The early rounds of the Miami Open have been heavily affected by rain, with all matches cancelled on Wednesday and eight pushed back from Friday to Saturday.

Play was suspended several times on Friday, which led to Sabalenka‘s match being moved from the main Stadium court to the Butch Buchholz court.

In her press conference, Sabalenka revealed organisers gave her the option of rescheduling her match to Saturday or playing it an another court.

“Well, I was actually shocked that they were considering cancelling my match, or they were giving me couple options of the stadiums,” said the Belarusian.

“And I was like, ‘But, what’s the problem for [Carlos] Alcaraz and [Joao] Fonseca [to] start later’. Because yesterday, the night session started at nine, and then Mirra [Andreeva] was playing.

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“So I was actually really shocked [by] the idea of even cancelling my match. But I just decided to play today, just so that, if I win, I have a day off. And I have time to prepare, to recharge and everything.

“But yeah, I was actually shocked, to be honest. But I’m happy that they gave me options so I could choose what’s the best for me.”

Asked why she was shocked, Sabalenka said: “I think I never deal with something like that, so I think it’s like a first experience. I don’t remember anything like that.

“I just thought it’s not a big problem for me to play and then for the night session to wait and play a little bit later. But I guess that’s what the tournament, tickets… that’s what was better for the tournament.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion was then asked if she expects to play on the main court given she is the world No 1.

“I mean, it’s tricky because Alcaraz was playing, so it’s kind of like, you know, two No 1s… and what they should do. I’m just happy that I had options,” said the 27-year-old.

Sabalenka will face world No 72 Caty McNally in the third round in Miami.

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