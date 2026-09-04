Aryna Sabalenka and Adrian Mannarino have complained about the smell of weed at the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka stopped her third-round US Open match to complain to the umpire about the smell of weed inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

During the third game of her contest with Kamila Rakhimova, the No 1 seed spoke to the chair umpire and said, “Someone is smoking weed.”

The 28-year-old was 30-0 up and was serving at the south end of the stadium, which is the second-biggest behind Arthur Ashe at Flushing Meadows.

The defending US Open champion then said to the official, “Would you mind to (tell them to deal with it) because it’s so strong?”

The umpire quickly radioed for assistance, prompting US Open staff to head into the crowd to try and find the smell’s source.

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Sabalenka is not the only player to complain about these odours wafting around the grounds this week. Adrian Mannarino was not best-pleased with what he thought was a lack of tennis etiquette from some in the crowd and at Flushing Meadows – which has seen a rise in paid influencers attend the event.

The 38-year-old Frenchman said after his second-round defeat to Alexander Bublik, “Now people are allowed to move around in the crowd during points. Before, they were not allowed in the court except during changeovers. Now they come in whenever they feel like it; they move around and talk.

“The tournament puts up with it, and I don’t know if it’s the best thing for tennis in general. There’s a smell of marijuana on the court, noise everywhere; the truth is it’s turning into a bit of a zoo. The playing conditions are really peculiar.”

Although it is forbidden to smoke weed inside the tournament’s grounds, some ex-professionals believe it is much ado about nothing.

Indeed, prior to the Sabalenka incident, the Nothing Major podcast team of John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson felt it was a “non-issue”.

Isner said, “Players [are] complaining about the aroma of cannabis around the grounds? Especially on court. You walk around New York City, you smell it everywhere. But players have been complaining about it. Mannarino complained about it.

“Because now people are allowed to move around in the stands during the points. I like that. What do you all think about the weed smell that these players are dealing with on the court? Non-issue?”

Querrey batted the complaints away, and called on the tournament’s critics to stop moaning about everything.

The former world No 11 said, “It’s a non-issue. If it’s anything, it’s like way back in a practice court or something. It’s great. This tournament’s awesome. All this stuff with the influencers that are taking over. People on the internet are such idiots. Everyone’s just complaining to complain.”

It seems this debate and the smell of weed at the Championships may linger on.

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