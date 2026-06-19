Aryna Sabalenka thinks she has found the WTA Tour’s next ‘superstar’

Aryna Sabalenka survived an almighty scare against Nikola Bartunkova in the quarter-finals of the Berlin Open.

Sabalenka was a set and 2-0 down against the Czech star, before she managed to fight back and confirm her place in the semi-finals of the German tournament.

The World No. 1 eventually won 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 to continue her progress on grass ahead of Wimbledon, and she will play Jessica Pegula in the final four.

Despite managing to find the win at the Berlin Open, Sabalenka was incredibly impressed by Bartunkova’s level through their match.

Sabalenka rarely had the answers for Bartunkova and she was dominated for much of the first half of the match, before she find a way to win.

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“I just think she played incredible tennis. There was not much I could do, she was just smacking the ball like I don’t even know. It was an unbelievable level,” said the World No. 1 during her post-match interview on court.

“I felt like it was her match and I didn’t know what to do. I think when I did a couple of of approaches to the net during my 0-4 game, it gave me a little bit of confidence that maybe I can sure her that I still have something left. I was trying to stay in the game.

“I tried to find the rhythm,” the Belarusian star continued. “I honestly just think I was lucky, it was a lucky match.”

Sabalenka even went so far as to tip Bartunkova for future success on the WTA Tour.

“Oh my god, what a player, what an incredible young girl and future superstar,” she said. “I was thinking: ‘Woah, that’s how it feels to play against me!’

“There was frustration going on, every ball I would give her she would smack it with a winner. I was really not sure what to do, but I guess I just tried to find this tiger inside of me and fight for this match.”

Bartunkova has been threatening a breakthrough on the WTA Tour and her narrow defeat to Sabalenka in Berlin was another example of her talents.

She has proved she has what it takes on the grass too, having made it to the final of the Birmingham Open at the beginning of the 2026 grass court swing.

She is set to make her Wimbledon main draw debut at this year’s Grand Slam and there is every chance she could produce a few scalps in the early rounds.

She is not seeded for Wimbledon and one thing is for sure: none of the top players will want to play her in the first round of the Grand Slam after what she showcased against Sabalenka.