The 2026 Australian Open women’s singles quarter-final is set in Melbourne — and most of the WTA’s leading names are set to be in action.

The six top women in the WTA Rankings have all progressed to the last eight, with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No 2 Iga Swiatek, No 3 Coco Gauff, No 4 Amanda Anisimova, No 5 Elena Rybakina, and No 6 Jessica Pegula all still battling for the title.

Tuesday’s first quarter-finals will see top seed Sabalenka battle US rising star Iva Jovic and third seed Gauff take on tour veteran Elina Svitolina — with Anisimova set to face Pegula, and Swiatek set to face Rybakina, on Wednesday.

With big ranking points on offer in the closing stages of the event, there are plenty of opportunities for all of these women to make significant moves in the WTA Rankings.

However, regardless of the results in the next few days, world No 1 Sabalenka is guaranteed to remain at the very top.

Pre-tournament rankings

Sabalenka had a fairly strong lead in the WTA Rankings heading into the tournament, with her tally of 10,990 points placing her ahead of Swiatek on 8,328 points.

Further back was world No 3 Gauff on 6,423 points, with No 4 Anisimova narrowly trailing her compatriot on 6,320 points, world No 5 Rybakina on 5,850 points, and No 6 Pegula on 5,453 points.

Though Sabalenka had runner-up points to defend at the tournament, her lead was so commanding that it ensured she would remain at the top regardless of results in Melbourne.

However, the size of her lead post-tournament is still to be determined.

How could the rankings change?

Sabalenka is currently on 10,120 points in the WTA Live Rankings, having earned 430 points for reaching the quarter-final during her run.

While that currently puts her 870 points down on her current tally, with 1,300 runner-up points from the 2025 tournament on her official ranking, she is safe at the top.

The most points any other woman could have post-tournament is Swiatek, who would hold 9,548 points with a run to the title in Melbourne.

The Pole currently holds 7,978 points in the WTA Live Rankings, having beaten Maddison Inglis in straight sets on Monday night to reach the quarter-final.

Swiatek will move to 8,328 points should she beat fifth seed Rybakina in the quarter-final, matching her semi-final run from 2025; Sabalenka will be on 10,470 points should she beat Jovic on Tuesday.

A win over Rybakina on Wednesday would guarantee that Swiatek remains as the world No 2 post-tournament, ending Anisimova’s hopes of a career-high ranking.

Should Anisimova win the title, she would hold 8,250 points in the rankings — ahead of Swiatek’s tally, if the Pole tastes defeat in her quarter-final.

However, Anisimova’s main battle could be for the world No 3 spot, with the American back above compatriot Gauff in the WTA Live Rankings.

Into her first Australian Open quarter-final, Anisimova is up to 6,680 points in the WTA Live Rankings, while Gauff has matched last year’s runs to sit on 6,423 points as things stand.

However, both world No 5 Rybakina and world No 6 Pegula could move up to world No 3 in the rankings should they win the title, and other results go their way.

WTA Live Rankings (as of Monday, January 26)

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 10,120 (Max: 11,690)

2) Iga Swiatek, 7,978 (Max: 9,548)

3) Amanda Anisimova, 6,680 (Max: 8,250)

4) Coco Gauff, 6,423 (Max: 7,793)

5) Elena Rybakina, 6,040 (Max: 7,610)

6) Jessica Pegula, 5,753 (Max: 7,323)

