Aryna Sabalenka set to equal all-time WTA Finals record at the 2026 event

Aryna Sabalenka has not had a vintage year by her very high standards, but she still managed to comfortably qualify for the 2026 WTA Finals.

The star failed to win a Grand Slam this year and lost her world No 1 status to Elena Rybakina, in what she will surely consider disappointing season.

However, there were multiple high points for Sabalenka across the year, which has helped her keep a high ranking and qualify for the WTA Finals, which, this year, will be held at Indian Wells.

Sabalenka claimed the Sunshine Double at the beginning of the year, claiming Indian Wells and the Miami Open back-to-back. She also reached two Grand Slam finals, at the Australian Open and the US Open.

The world No 2 is looking to win the tournament for the first time in her career, but no matter what happens at Indian Wells she will make WTA history.

The star is set to compete in her sixth straight WTA Finals, which is a record that has only been set by one other person in the last 26 years.

Most consecutive WTA Finals appearances this century (including 2026):

Agnieszka Radwanska – 6 (2011-16)

Aryna Sabalenka – 6 (2021-26)

Victoria Azarenka – 5 (2009-13)

Petra Kvitova – 5 (2011-15)

Karolina Pliskova – 5 (2016-21)

Iga Swiatek – 5 (2021-25)

Jessica Pegula – 5(2022-26)

Coco Gauff – 5 (2022-26)

Only Agnieszka Radwanska has managed the same feat, as the Pole qualified for the tournament every year between 2011 and 2016.

Sabalenka will overtake the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Petra Kvitova, and Karolina Pliskova, who all played five WTA Finals consecutively.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, who will compete against Sabalenka at this year’s event, will be making their fifth straight appearance at the year-end tournament.

Sabalenka might not have won the WTA Finals, but she holds a pretty impressive record at the tournament from her five appearances so far.

She has made the knockout stages of the past four straight years, with two final appearances two semifinal places.

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Ahead of the 2026 event, Sabalenka has a 12-9 win-loss record at WTA Finals events, which equates to a 57% winning rate.

The last 10 winners of the WTA Finals have all been won by first-time winners, which could be a good omen for Sabalenka as she looks to carve out more career history at the year-end event by winning the tournament for the first time.

The tournament takes place between the 7th and the 14th November and the full line-up has now been confirmed after the events of the Ningbo Open.

Marta Kostyuk’s retirement against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Chinese tournament means Sabalenka will compete against Elena Rybakina, Gauff, Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova, and Linda Noskova.