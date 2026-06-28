Aryna Sabalenka’s opponents may be getting wise to her game, which is less impregnable on grass and clay.

That is according to former top 60 player and coach Sophie Amiach, who believes that the world No 1 is much more comfortable on hard court, where there are fewer bad bounces.

Sabalenka has four Grand Slams to her name, two apiece at the Australian Open and US Open, but she is yet to win a major on a natural surface.

For two years in a row, the Belarusian has imploded on Court Philippe Chatrier, when well placed in the latter stages of the French Open.

The 28-year-old has been criticised for failing to deal with windy conditions and going into a negative spiral when things don’t go her way.

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Sabalenka may still be the slight favourite at Wimbledon but Amiach thinks that she needs to make some tweaks to her game if she wants to win on this surface for the first time.

She said on Gross’ YouTube channel, “It is definitely showing that she’s so much more comfortable playing on the hardcourts, where the bounce is truer, where she can really regulate her timing because she has obviously a big looped forehand that needs a little time to adjust.

“And on surfaces that have bad bounces, low, high, it’s difficult to time as well. I think the players are starting to play her better as well, using a lot of the slice. We saw that during Roland Garros.

“And also on the surface at Wimbledon, it all depends how the grass is playing. And we don’t know that yet. This is the uncertainty because it’s surely not playing like the Berlin, Nottingham, or Queen’s.”

Amiach added that Sabalenka’s forehand can break down more as it is a less compact shot than the backhand. However, she certainly has it in her to win a major on clay or grass at some point.

“It’s always pretty different. Players have to adapt. And like I said, that forehand for her on any surface where you can get some bad bounce is going to need to be adjusted quickly,” she said.

“And it’s not always that easy for her. So does she have the potential to win on any surface? I believe she does. But yes, the tipping of the scale is huge considering when she plays on hardcourt, no doubt.”

Incidentally, Sabalenka is first in the WTA Tour rankings but is second in the race behind French Open winner Mirra Andreeva.

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