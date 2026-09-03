Aryna Sabalenka was involved in a heated exchange with a journalist following her second-round win at the US Open after it was suggested she was partying too much in the build-up to the tournament.

Many pundits predicted ahead of the season-ending Grand Slam that Sabalenka would struggle to successfully defend her title as her form has dipped in recent months, as she lost early at both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

But the world No 1 produced another dominant display as she followed up her two-set win over Camila Osorio with a 6-1, 6-1 hammering of qualifier Polina Iatcenko on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

During the post-match press conference, the four-time Grand Slam winner was unimpressed by a question from one journalist as she felt he was implying that she was partying too much and not focused on tennis.

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Here is the full exchange between the two.

Journalist: “I’m sort of curious. How are you finding like your mood once… now that the tournament has started? Obviously last week it’s lots of parties and fun and stuff like that.”

Sabalenka: “Are you guys like a joke? Party [partying] is fun. Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like what kind of question is that? Like just because I posted like some activities with brands and you think that I’ve been fighting, not training.”

Journalist: “I’m not suggesting that you’re partying. … I’m saying that there are a lot of events and things like that. I’m not saying you go to the parties and that you’re…

Sabalenka: “You literally said that … Next question.”

Jouanlist: “For everyone, for everyone who’s not clear, Aryna I’m not suggesting that Aryna is having fun at these parties. I’m saying that she makes a lot of appearances and there’s a lot to do and lots of events. Okay.”

Sabalenka: “Move on.”

Journalist: “So, now that the tournament started, do you find you’re getting quite serious and combative?”

Sabalenka: “Oh, yeah. I wasn’t serious before that. Next question.”

A different journalist then started asking his question, but Sabalenka had one more comment to make as she stated: “Think before you say stuff, I yeah, sorry. No, not you.”

The two-time US Open champion faces Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round and she remains under pressure in the WTA Rankings as she will lose the No 1 spot to Elena Rybakina should the Kazakh star reach the semi-final.