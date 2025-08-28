Aryna Sabalenka has claimed that she doesn’t “remember” much about her heartbreaking US Open defeat against Leylah Fernandez ahead of their impending round-three clash.

World No 1 Sabalenka has been in solid form so far in her US Open title defence, beating Rebeka Masarova and Polina Kudermetova in straight sets, though she faces perhaps her toughest test to date against 31st seed Fernandez.

Fernandez has dropped just one set across her two matches to date, and is looking to make it two wins from two versus the world No 1 at the US Open.

The Canadian sensationally beat Sabalenka four years ago during her memorable run to the final, downing the Belarusian 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling three-set semi-final.

Sabalenka was the second seed at the time and by the semi-final stage was considered the overwhelming favourite for victory, and would have been heavily backed to beat Emma Raducanu in the final.

Defeat to Fernandez was heartbreaking at the time for Sabalenka, who would also lose a three-set semi-final to Iga Swiatek the following year.

However, the 27-year-old has since gone on to become one of the dominant forces in the women’s game, winning three Grand Slam titles, reaching a further three finals, and spending 53 weeks as the world No 1 to date.

Sabalenka and 23-year-old Fernandez renew their rivalry inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Friday night, their first meeting since their semi-final clash in 2021.

And, speaking ahead of the contest, Sabalenka claimed that she had “changed” so much since then, she didn’t remember too much of the match.

“I don’t remember anything from that match, because I think I changed a lot,” said the world No 1.

“I had really tough challenges after that, and I went through. I found myself. I become a better player and a person.

“So I think it’s going to be a completely different match. I just don’t even try to remember that match.

“But, of course, I do remember a couple of things, and I love rematches. So I’m actually super excited facing her here again.”

A third-round defeat for Sabalenka would come as a huge shock, with the Belarusian having not fallen before the quarter-final of a Grand Slam she’s competed in since the 2022 French Open.

However, there is some pressure on her in New York this year.

Sabalenka needs to reach the last eight to hold on to her world No 1 ranking, with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in contention to replace her should she falter.

The Belarusian is also still looking to win her first Grand Slam title of 2025, after a string of tough defeats this season.

Sabalenka lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys, the French Open final to Gauff, and the Wimbledon semi-finals to Amanda Anisimova, all in three sets.

