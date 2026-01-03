Daniil Medvedev and rising star Joao Fonseca are set for a blockbuster quarter-final clash at the upcoming Brisbane International.

Former world No 1 Medvedev, currently ranked 13th in the world, is looking to rediscover his best form after a disappointing 2025 campaign and is the top seed at the ATP 250 event.

Runner-up at the Brisbane International back in 2019, the top seed faces a tricky opening match versus the dangerous Marton Fucsovics, before potentially facing Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

However, should Medvedev progress to the quarter-final, he could well face off against Fonseca — who is the sixth seed at the tournament, following a rapid rise up the ATP Rankings in 2025.

World No 24 Fonseca himself faces a tough opening match against 2025 Brisbane runner-up Reilly Opelka, with a potential second round clash versus Daniel Altmaier before a hypothetical meeting against Medvedev.

The top half of the draw is only strengthened by the presence of defending champion and third seed Jiri Lehecka, who is projected to be Medvedev’s opponent in the semi-final.

Lehecka faces a tricky opening round encounter against compatriot Tomas Machac, and the winner of that will then face the winner of Valentin Vacherot versus Sebastian Korda in the second round.

Also in this quarter of the draw is eighth seed Learner Tien, the rising star entering 2025 off the back of a landmark breakthrough season, and following his recent ATP Next Gen Finals triumph.

The American takes on Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the opening round of the ATP 250 event and could face compatriot Alex Michelsen in the second round, before a potential quarter-final against third seed Lehecka.

The bottom half of the draw is led by second seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who will be looking to end his long wait for a first ATP title in 2026.

The Spaniard faces a tough opener against Brandon Nakashima and could also take on home favourite Alexei Popyrin in the second round, before a projected quarter-final versus fifth seed Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov will take on a qualifier to start his campaign, but could face two-time Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov in round two.

Champion in 2017 and 2024, this will be just Dimitrov’s second tournament since his Wimbledon injury heartbreak last summer.

Also making a return to action after injury is 2018 champion and home favourite Nick Kyrgios, who has received a wildcard into the main draw of the ATP 250 event.

Kyrgios faces Aleksandar Kovacevic in his first official ATP singles match since March 2025, and could then face seventh seed Cameron Norrie in the second round.

Norrie begins his campaign versus Ugo Humbert, while this quarter also sees fourth seed Tommy Paul — another player returning from injury — up against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

(ATP 250) Brisbane International Projected QF

(1) Daniil Medvedev vs (6) Joao Fonseca

(3) Jiri Lehecka vs (8) Learner Tien

(7) Cameron Norrie vs (4) Tommy Paul

(5) Denis Shapovalov vs (2) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

