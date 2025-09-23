The draw for the 2025 China Open men’s singles tournament is out, and five of the top 10 players in the ATP Rankings are set to star.

The draw for the ATP 500 event in Beijing features 32 players, with eight seeds and no byes. The eight seeded players are: Jannik Sinner (1), Alexander Zverev (2), Alex de Minaur (3), Lorenzo Musetti (4), Karen Khachanov (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Jakub Mensik (7) and Daniil Medvedev (8).

Carlos Alcaraz was the 2024 China Open champion, having beaten Sinner in last year’s final, but the Spaniard chose to play in Tokyo instead this year.

Sinner is competing for the first time since his defeat to Alcaraz in the US Open final — a result that saw his rival displace him as the world No 1.

The 24-year-old Italian will take on 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic, who is currently ranked 59th, in the opening round.

The four-time major winner would then play either Chinese wildcard Zheng Zhizhen or a qualifier in the second round, while he is projected to meet world No 10 and fifth seed Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

If he reaches the semi-finals, Sinner could meet either de Minaur, the world No 8 and third seed, or Jakub Mensik, the world No 17 and eighth seed.

The world No 2 could face any of Zverev, Musetti, Rublev or Medvedev in the final. Sinner is chasing a second title in Beijing after his triumph in 2023.

Zverev arrives in Beijing after losing both of his matches at the Laver Cup in San Francisco last week to de Minaur and Taylor Fritz. He was beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round of the US Open in his last tour-level event.

The world No 3 will begin his campaign in China against world No 44 Lorenzo Sonego and would meet either Corentin Moutet or Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

The German is projected to meet Medvedev — a former world No 1 and 2021 US Open winner currently ranked 18th amid a difficult season — in the last eight.

Zverev could then meet either fourth seed Musetti or sixth seed Rublev in the semi-finals. The 28-year-old is aiming to win his maiden China Open title.

China Open 2025 projected men’s singles quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner (1) vs Karen Khachanov (5)

Alex de Minaur (3) vs Jakub Mensik (7)

Lorenzo Musetti (4) vs Andrey Rublev (6)

Alexander Zverev (2) vs Daniil Medvedev (8)

